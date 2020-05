Building Arsenal's Perfect Premier League Footballer

As one of the most successful clubs of the Premier League era, it comes as no surprise to anyone that Arsenal have had a few pretty decent players on their books over the past two-plus decades.

Such is the heap of quality the club have had - Nicklas Bendtner and Marouane Chamakh aside - creating a perfect Gunners footballer is no easy task.

For some Arsenal fans they already had their perfect footballer in Thierry Henry, but picked Henry would be too easy, wouldn't it? So instead, Let's lave a look then at our mouthwatering creation of Arsenal's perfect Premier League footballer, made up of some the club's greatest ever talents - and Theo Walcott.

Head - Olivier Giroud

Perhaps the most harshly treated man on this list by fans and pundits alike, the suave Frenchman never truly got the love he deserved under Arsene Wenger.

However, that being said, he certainly knew how to put the ball in the back of the net, and often did so with his forehead - when he wasn't popping in scorpion kicks that is.

As headers of the ball go, Giroud ain't half bad, notching an impressive 30 headed goals in the Premier League to date.

Brain - Dennis Bergkamp

While he's not exactly a forgotten figure in Premier League history, he certainly deserves a lot more credit than he receives.

The Dutchman joined Arsenal in 1995, and helped transform the Gunners into genuine title contenders, laying on a number of assists for both Ian Wright and Henry as Arsene Wenger's side grappled with Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

As for his brain, well there is perhaps no finer one in football, as he was able to find his teammates time and time again from seemingly impossible angles. Legend.

Eyes - Cesc Fabregas

While Bergkamp would also be worthy of a selection here, few can disagree with the choice of Cesc Fabregas.

Although he perhaps may have shown off his quarterback skills more impressively at Chelsea - with his Arsenal performances often more all-action and swashbuckling - he still possessed the ability to assist his teammates regularly in Wenger's side.

Such a travesty that he never returned to the Emirates.

Lungs - Ashley Cole

While he may not be every Arsenal fans' favourite player, the Englishman had the ability to bomb up and down the left flank like few others.

Whether it be sticking a firm tackle in at the back, or laying on an assist at the top end of the pitch, Cole could do it all.

Arguably the world's greatest left-back at his peak, the former England international revolutionised the full-back position, and was vital as Arsenal went unbeaten in 2004.

Body - Patrick Vieira

The big Frenchman had it all really, including a ridiculous amount of strength on and off the ball.

The image of Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane going toe-to-toe in the tunnel and on the pitch is one to behold - far removed from the tame clashes of the modern game - with Vieira rarely coming out second best against the fierce Irishman.

Left Foot - Robin van Persie

Another player who isn't exactly liked by Gunners' fans, it is hard to deny just how good the man's left foot was.

Van Persie's eight-year stay at Arsenal saw him emerge from the shadows of Henry and Bergkamp to become the main man at the Emirates, forming an exciting attack alongside Samir Nasri and Fabregas.

In total, he scored 85 Premier League goals for both United and Arsenal with his left boot.

Right Foot - Thierry Henry

What more can be said about Thierry Henry?

While his managerial career has gone down like a lead balloon, his days at Arsenal as player were extraordinary. So much so, that he is widely regarded as the greatest player in Premier League history.

The way he could glide across the park was glorious, yet it was his potent finishing with his right boot that made him the legend that he is today.

Va Va Voom

Legs - Theo Walcott

The current Everton man could never truly live up to his early hype, but he forged a relatively successful career at Arsenal nonetheless.

While his end-product was at times found wanting, the sheer raw speed of his play was frightening, with only perhaps Marc Overmars able to give him a run for his money.

The sight of the Englishman tearing away from an opposition defender was a joy to behold, and became even better when he did manage to slot one away - eventually.

Source : 90min