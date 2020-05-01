Building Arsenal's Perfect Premier League Footballer

As one of the most successful clubs of the Premier League era, it comes as no surprise to anyone that Arsenal have had a few pretty decent players on their books over the past two-plus decades.

Such is the heap of quality the club have had - Nicklas Bendtner and Marouane Chamakh aside - creating a perfect Gunners footballer is no easy task.

For some Arsenal fans they already had their perfect footballer in Thierry Henry, but picked Henry would be too easy, wouldn't it? So instead, Let's lave a look then at our mouthwatering creation of Arsenal's perfect Premier League footballer, made up of some the club's greatest ever talents - and Theo Walcott.

Head - Olivier Giroud

Perhaps the most harshly treated man on this list by fans and pundits alike, the suave Frenchman never truly got the love he deserved under Arsene Wenger.

However, that being said, he certainly knew how to put the ball in the back of the net, and often did so with his forehead - when he wasn't popping in scorpion kicks that is.

As headers of the ball go, Giroud ain't half bad, notching an impressive 30 headed goals in the Premier League to date.

Brain - Dennis Bergkamp