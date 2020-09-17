Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw: Tottenham Could Face Chelsea

The tentative draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup has been made, with current holders Manchester City facing a trip to either Millwall or Burnley should they beat Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Aston Villa at Wembley in March to secure their third consecutive League Cup trophy and are among the favourites to win the competition again this season.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will face either Leicester or Arsenal - providing they themselves beat League One outfit Lincoln.

There is also potential for a rematch of the 2015 final, should Tottenham and Chelsea win their respective ties. Spurs have to deal with Leyton Orient as part of their congested start to the 2020/21 season, while the Blues face Barnsley.

Chelsea won that 2015 final 2-0, with Jose Mourinho leading the Stamford Bridge side to victory against his Spurs predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

Elsewhere, Manchester United could have a trip to the south coast to look forward to should Brighton - who smashed Portsmouth 4-0 on Thursday night - beat Championship side Preston.

The second round saw Wolves beaten at home by Stoke courtesy of Jacob Brown's 86th minute strike, while Burnley eliminated Sheffield United on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Premier League sides Leeds, Southampton and Crystal Palace were all knocked out by lower league opposition.

