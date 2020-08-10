Celebrating 10 Years of Jordan Nobbs at Arsenal Women

In the summer of 2010, Arsenal signed a 17-year-old Jordan Nobbs who had recently been crowned FA Young Player of the Year for her part in Sunderland’s impressive 2009 season.

Sunderland were narrowly by Arsenal in the FA Cup final in May 2009, but shortly after Nobbs was part of a Black Cats side that actually beat the Gunners in the league. Arsenal were so dominant at the time that domestic defeats were almost unheard of.

When Sunderland were denied entry into the newly formed Women’s Super League, which was due to launch in 2011, Arsenal acted quickest and snapped up Nobbs.