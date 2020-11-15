Chelsea Women Snatch Draw With Arsenal Through Late Own Goal

Chelsea managed to extend their unbeaten run to 27 Women's Super League games by snatching a late draw against Arsenal at Meadow Park on Sunday.

Emma Hayes' Blues came into the game having won the last six meetings with Arsenal and after seeing the Gunners fall to Manchester United earlier this month, Chelsea had reason to be confident of sealing all three points.

Arsenal were looking for revenge | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

However, those expecting an electric start to this London derby would have been sorely disappointed with the first half. The two sides flirted with creating opportunities but neither actually managed a shot on target during the first 45, although there was a moment of excitement towards the end of the half.

Caitlin Foord's long-range effort struck the bar, looped up in the air and dropped back down on to the crossbar once again before it could be punched clear by the grateful Ann-Katrin Berger.

Both sides showed more intent after the interval. Chelsea perhaps had the better opportunities early on but were unable to navigate a way past the imposing Lotte Wubben-Moy, who was excellent at the heart of Arsenal's defence.

The real fun only started in the 86th minute as Vivianne Miedema roared past Millie Bright to set up Beth Mead, who tapped home what looked set to be the decisive goal with the game's only shot on target.

Victory would have taken Arsenal to the top of the WSL and it looked like Joe Montemurro's side were going to pick up the points, only for Chelsea to snatch a 90th-minute equaliser in the most bizarre fashion.

Pernille Harder's cross took a wicked deflection off the diving Wubben-Moy and the ball was sent looping up in the air and over the helpless Manuela Zinsberger in the Arsenal goal to give Chelsea a share of the spoils.

As noted by Opta, the one shot on target during the game actually matched the record for the fewest shots in a WSL game in history, which speaks volumes for just how frustrating this game was for everyone involved.

The result means Arsenal stay in second in the WSL, behind Manchester United, while Chelsea had to settle for a spot in third,

