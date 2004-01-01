Crystal Palace enter talks with Arsenal over Eddie Nketiah

Crystal Palace have held talks with Arsenal over wantaway striker Eddie Nketiah, with the player keen to remain in London should he depart the Emirates Stadium.

Although head coach Mikel Arteta has intimated that wants the academy product to stay at the club, Nketiah is widely expected to leave in the near future as he goes in search of regular first-team football with his contract due to expire in the summer.

Alongside almost every other centre-forward in the Premier League, the 22-year-old has been linked with Newcastle United this month, as well as a potential free transfer to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

However, The Times report that it is Palace who have reignited their interest in the England Under-21 international having failed with a £12m bid to sign last year. The south London club are in talks with the Arsenal with a view to securing Nketiah's signature in January.

90min understands that the Eagles' have continued to track Nketiah this season and their chances of landing him may well be aided because the goal poacher wants to remain in the capital.

Palace's frontline is currently depleted with Wilfried Zaha and goal-shy Jordan Ayew away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Christian Benteke have hardly been prolific during their time at Selhurst Park to date.

Although Arteta has previously heaped praise on the striker and said he 'wants him to stay', Nketiah has barely featured for Arsenal this season, seeing his appearances limited to the cup competitions and three cameos off the bench in the Premier League - a situation that has led him to reject a new contract since the summer.

Despite that lack of game time the former Chelsea youth player has still managed to impress in the Carabao Cup, scoring five goals in three matches including a poacher's hat-trick against Sunderland in the quarter-finals.

Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic is Arsenal's priority striking target with the futures of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette also uncertain, and the club are keen to strike a deal this month.

However, as revealed by 90min, the Serb is prepared to wait until the summer to resolve his future and will not be rushed into a January move.