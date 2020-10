Dennis Bargkamp's son, Mitchel, has been handed a trail with the Arsenal Under-23 squad after becoming a free agent.

The midfielder has become free to find a new club following his release from Dutch second-tier side Almere City in the summer, a club where he had progressed through the youth ranks.

His father is, of course, one of Arsenal 's greatest ever players, making 423 appearances for the club across a memorable 11-year stay that began after he joined from Inter in 1995. During that time Bergkamp senior netted 120 goals and won three Premier League titles, while his 94 top-flight assists remains a club record.

As per Goal, 22-year-old Mitchel may now have the chance to follow in his father's footsteps.

Mitchel Bergkamp is spending time at the Gunners' London Colney training ground where will look to impress Under-23 coach Steve Bould. A summer shake up of the Arsenal youth sides has taken place since Bould moved from first team assistant to reserve head coach, but they're still lacking experienced players in the squad despite bringing in a number of players from across Europe.

As it is, only nine of the side are also unable to play for the Under-18s, something that was evident when a number of first team players were drafted in to play in the recent 3-3 draw with Manchester United.

Bergkamp junior has never played top-level football in his career but arrives in north London with his dad's former club close to his heart.

"My father also played for Internazionale and Ajax, two wonderful clubs, but Arsenal feels like home,” he previously said. “Whether I choose the Emirates or Highbury? I would have preferred to play at Highbury. There are the memories of everything my father has done for the club.”

