Diego Armando Maradona Dies Aged 60

Legendary footballer Diego Armando Maradona has died aged 60, according to reports in his homeland of Argentina.

According to Clarin, the 1986 World Cup winner suffered a cardiac arrest just two weeks after undergoing an operation for a blood clot on the brain.

Maradona was discharged from hospital on 12 November, a following a successful, emergency procedure a week earlier.

Speaking to the press upon his release, the footballer's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque revealed that Maradona had been diagnosed with a subdural haematoma - an accumulation of blood between a membrane and the brain.

At the time, the surgery was described as 'all successful', while Maradona had been recuperating in a private complex near his family.

There are few details surrounding Maradona's death at this time.

Per Sempre ?

Ciao Diego pic.twitter.com/LzppqlBqLV — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

On the pitch, the former attacker was widely regarded as one of the best ever to have played the game and was ranked number one in 90min's 50 Greatest Footballers of All Time.

Starting his career at Argentinos Juniors in the 1970s, Maradona went on to play for Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys, as well as making 91 appearances and scoring 34 goals for the Argentina national team.

Perhaps most synonymous with Napoli, where he twice won the Scudetto and UEFA Cup, the talented maverick captured the soul of the city, making a connection with the place and people, while leaving a legacy that few sportspeople ever manage.

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona.



Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones ? pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

Napoli retired his number 10 shirt in the year 2000, while the city's streets remain adorned with his image to this day.

Arguably El Diego's finest moment came in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, when he inspired Argentina to their second title, scoring two of the competition's most famous ever goals against England in the quarter-finals - the 'Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century'.

Following reports of his death the Argentine AFA tweeted: "The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

Napoli meanwhile simply shared the message: "Forever, goodbye Diego."