Dusan Vlahovic refuses to rule out Fiorentina contract extension

In-demand striker Dusan Vlahovic has insisted that he could still sign a contract extension with Fiorentina.

The 21-year-old Serb has emerged as one of Serie A's deadliest marksmen in the past few seasons and matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 33 goals in a calendar year in 2021.

He has now entered the final 18 months of his contract in Florence and Vlahovic is yet to show any signs of entertaining an extension, especially with Fiorentina labouring down in seventh in the league table.

Juventus, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for Vlahovic, but he told Politika that he could still end up signing an extension with Fiorentina.

"I have stated this several times in the past, a beautiful football story is being made here in Florence," he said. "We have a good team, great football players and great support from the fans. They all deserve respect.

"Only God knows what will happen in the next period of my career, but my wish is to bring Fiorentina to Europe, because we have not been in Europe for a long time.

"I don't know what can happen overnight. We'll see."

When asked specifically about a new contract, Vlahovic said: “Never say never. But at the moment I am focused on winning matches."

Finally, Vlahovic discussed how he deals with the immense attention he has been attracting in recent years.

"I talk about everything with my parents and my managers," he explained. "I have a great season behind me, I am aware that I have taken a serious step in my career. Fiorentina are not a small club, but a big team in Italy, which has a tradition, fans, players.



“But, as a young man, I already got used to the country that welcomed me with open arms. I thought that next season I had to establish myself as a player, to repeat the season like that, which was like a fairy tale. And to qualify for Europe with the club. I have 30 games in a row for the club and I hope to keep adding to that."