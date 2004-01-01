Dusan Vlahovic tells Fiorentina he wants Juventus move

Dusan Vlahovic has told Fiorentina that he wants Juventus to be his next club, 90min understands.

The Serbian superstar is considered one of the top talents in world football, having broken all goalscoring records in Florence.

Fiorentina have an offer on the table from Arsenal - worth in excess of £60m - while they were also aware that Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham were all following him closely.

However, Vlahovic and his agents have made it clear that they would only do things on their terms - as we revealed earlier this month.

Fiorentina's worst fears have now been confirmed as Vlahovic has told them he wants to stay in Italy but move to Turin.

Juventus have long been considered as frontrunners for Vlahovic, but his form over the last 12 months has seen other suitors emerge and it looked like he could be heading for England.

However, Juve have now emerged as Vlahovic's preferred destination and that decision has unsurprisingly angered Fiorentina.

Fiorentina have made it clear they did not want to sell Vlahovic to Juve, who have a history of taking their best players.

The most recent big deal saw Federico Chiesa move to Juventus in 2020 on a two-year loan with the Turin giants then having the option to buy for an eventual fee of less than £50m - which is now a huge bargain.

Juventus' capture of Chiesa prompted Fiorentina's president Rocco Commisso to accuse them of 'stealing' him.

The La Viola president stated: “How did they buy Chiesa? They stole him from us. Because they gave him a lot of money."

Fiorentina are now faced with the same problem with Juve and Vlahovic, and their chief executive Joe Barone confirmed that the club are waiting to see whether a deal for the Serb will materialise this month or in the summer.

"I have talked a lot about Vlahovic in these days, Fiorentina has not received offers up to now, but we want clarity," said Barone.

"Our market is not closed, we are always attentive to all movements in Italy and Europe. Let's see what can happen. From Vlahovic and his entourage we want clarity. "