Eddie Nketiah opens talks with Bayer Leverkusen over free transfer

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is in talks with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen over a free transfer in the summer.

22-year-old Nketiah has rejected numerous attempts to ink fresh terms with Arsenal, citing a lack of first-team minutes as the reason behind his desire to leave.

A January exit has not been ruled out and the Daily Mail note that Nketiah is now speaking with Leverkusen over a move away from the Emirates, either this month or at the end of the campaign.

Nketiah has managed three Premier League appearances this season, all of which combine to a total of just 38 minutes, and he has regularly been left out of Mikel Arteta's squad this year despite impressing in the Carabao Cup.

The boss has regularly urged Nketiah to sign an extension, but that desire hasn't translated into opportunities on the pitch and the 22-year-old now wants to leave as soon as possible.

As well as Leverkusen, Nketiah has also received interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles wanted to sign him in the summer but were knocked back and they have been tipped to reignite their pursuit this month.

Palace would have to wait until the end of the season to speak with Nketiah but are free to negotiate a traditional transfer with Arsenal now.

Brighton and West Ham United have both been linked with Nketiah as well.

With Alexandre Lacazette out of contract in the summer and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang currently exiled from the first team, Arsenal have been tipped to embark on a rebuild of their forward line at the end of the season.

Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic and Lille's Jonathan David are both on the radar, while there are still hopes that 20-year-old academy starlet Folarin Balogun, who shares an agent with Nketiah, can blossom into a star.