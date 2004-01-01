EFL has 'no plans' to investigate Arsenal vs Liverpool postponement

Liverpool are not expected to face an EFL investigation regarding the false positive Covid-19 tests that led to the postponement of their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal.

Positive test results, which saw both Jurgen Klopp and assistant coach Pep Lijnders forced into isolation, led to the temporary closure of the Reds’ training ground last week. A request was made to the EFL to rearrange the Arsenal game, which was granted.

However, after facing Shrewsbury in the FA Cup over the weekend, Klopp confirmed that the majority of the suspected Covid-19 cases were ‘false positives’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only individual whose positive test was later deemed to be accurate.

It is thought that one round of lateral flow testing and one round of confirmatory PCR testing produced the results. Yet a third round of testing then highlighted the problem.

Other clubs complained to the EFL, seeking clarification on when exactly Liverpool were aware of the false positives and whether the Arsenal tie could have gone ahead after all. Any evidence of the Reds being granted a postponement without just cause could have resulted in sanctions.

But the latest on the situation, via the Daily Mail, is that the EFL is satisfied with the evidence submitted by Liverpool and that the process followed was correct. As such, there are thought to be no plans to open an investigation into the matter.

In total, it is said there were as many as 40 suspected Covid-19 cases at Liverpool. But it was only after the semi-final tie could have been played that the crucial third round of tests were carried out.

By requesting the original postponement, Liverpool had to forfeit home advantage in the second leg of the tie. The first leg on Thursday 13 January, which was originally supposed to be the second leg, will be played at Anfield. The rearranged first leg at the Emirates Stadium now becomes the second leg a week later after that on Thursday 20 January.

