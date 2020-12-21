EFL Postpone Carabao Cup Final Until April

The EFL have pushed the final of the Carabao Cup back to April as they look to maximise the chance of having supporters in attendance for the competition's showpiece fixture.

The final had been due to take place on Sunday 28 February. However, with the UK government moving London into Tier 4 of their lockdown restrictions, it looks highly unlikely that any fans will be permitted entry to Wembley Stadium within the next two months.

As things stand, the quarter-finals and two-legged semi-finals will take place as previously scheduled, but the final will now be contested two months later than planned.

A statement from the EFL reads: "This season’s Carabao Cup Final has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday 25 April 2021, with a 4pm kick-off.

"It is the objective of the league to stage the final with as many supporters in attendance as possible and the decision has therefore been taken to move the final from its original date of Sunday 28 February 2021 to later in the year.

"The number of fans permitted will be dependent on Government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person.

Man City are looking to defend the trophy yet again | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"The competition is set to continue this week, with the quarter-finals to be played across Tuesday 22 December and Wednesday 23 December, with all four games live on Sky Sports."

The quarter-finals will kick off on Tuesday with Newcastle travelling to face Brentford in the early evening fixture. Defending champions Manchester City then face Arsenal at the Emirates, before Wednesday sees Stoke City face Tottenham and Everton take on Manchester United.

Man City will be looking to claim the trophy for the fourth year running after beating Aston Villa in the final a year ago, but will have to wait that little bit longer to defend their crown should they make it to Wembley.