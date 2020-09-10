Emiliano Martinez Undergoing Aston Villa Medical Ahead of £20m Transfer

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is having a medical at Aston Villa ahead of completing a £20m move to the Midlands club.

The 28-year-old has become a fan-favourite in recent months at the Emirates Stadium, but his time in north London is set to come to an end, with Villa keen to reinforce their goalkeeping options.

John Percy of The Telegraph reports that the two clubs have come to an agreement over a deal worth around £20m for Martinez, and he will have a medical on Saturday afternoon.

The Argentine is in line to slot straight into the Villa starting lineup, and could make his debut in their Premier League opener against Sheffield United on September 21.

The shot-stopper spent the majority of last season as the Gunners' backup option, but he rose to stardom after Bernd Leno picked up a nasty injury in June, and he went on to play a pivotal role in their FA Cup and Community Shield success.

Martinez made nine league appearances for Arsenal last year, helping them lift silverware and cement eighth place in the table. He had to wait patiently for his chance with the Gunners, featuring in only two other Premier League campaigns during his nine years at the club.

?? “Come like Thierry Henry...”



This week we linked up with @Official_Yizzy to chat about his new banger Thierry Henry, what it was like working with @Arsenal, grime’s connection with football and the South London MCs relationship with @AFTVMedia https://t.co/yc7I5u6FyF pic.twitter.com/crydIP6lPf — ??? ?????? (@TheSwitch90Min) September 10, 2020

Check out 90min's recent interview with south London grime artist, Yizzy!

The goalkeeper could prove vital to Villa's survival hopes this season, after they struggled to find some consistency and reliability between the sticks last year. Ex-Burnley man Tom Heaton looked to be a solid signing, but he suffered a season-ending injury on New Year's Day, leaving the Villans short of quality in that area.

Smith did bring Pepe Reina to the club on a short-term loan deal last winter, but he has since joined Lazio this summer, meaning the Premier League side were again on the hunt for the right man to end their goalkeeping woes.