Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has admitted that he will consider leaving the club if he is not made the Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old Argentine spent most of this season as backup to Bernd Leno but was promoted to the starting lineup for the final eight games of the season after Leno picked up a nasty injury against Brighton and Hove Albion.

During his spell in the first team, Martínez produced a number of hugely impressive performances and broke down in tears after helping Arsenal to FA Cup success, admitting he was ecstatic to have finally made an impact at the club.

However, speaking to Argentinian radio station Continental about his next move, the stopper revealed that he wants to be his country's starting goalkeeper and is prepared to leave Arsenal if he is not given the platform to prove himself.

“I have shown the club that I can play for them and when I return next season I need to have more games," Martínez said. “That is the only way I will stay at Arsenal.

"My target is to consolidate my place with Arsenal and to reach the Argentinian national team as number one. I won’t stop until I get that and if I don’t play for Arsenal, then clearly I would move on.”

It could all come down to the fitness of Leno, who faces a race against time to recover in time for the new season. According to The Sun, Arsenal are preparing to send the German for further tests on his ligament injury to see just how long he will be out for.

Martínez is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup for the start of next season, but Mikel Arteta could be forced to turn to the transfer market to look for a temporary backup while Leno recovers.

The hope is that a run in the first team will convince Martínez to sign a new contract, but the Argentine wants more assurances about his role before he makes a decision about his future.

Keeping both Leno and Martínez happy at the Emirates seems like an impossible task, with both goalkeepers clearly expecting to be first choice when they are available. There can only be one winner.

