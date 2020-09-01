England Release New Home & Away Kits for 2020/21 Season

England have released the all-new home and away kits which the Three Lions will wear for the 2020/21 season.

The new shirts were initially intended to be released back in March in time for Euro 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent postponement of the tournament forced England to push back the release date.

Fresh look. Same energy. ⚡️



The new @nikefootball home and away shirts are here!



Pre-order now ? https://t.co/gmDWjzaBRu pic.twitter.com/dL3hqZHbcu — England (@England) September 1, 2020

The new designs come with a real retro feel which triggers memories of England in the 1990s, but with a modern twist to reflect the cultural diversity of modern England.

The home shirt remains white, with the most notable difference being the central placement of the badge, which aligns with the Nike swoosh and the shirt number.

It is complimented by a dark blue crew neck and sleeve stripes which will feature a new 'community of lions' graphic, which has been designed to symbolise the togetherness and community feeling of the current England setup.

Here's the skipper in the England away kit! ©



Marks out of ?? ? — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 1, 2020

The badge on the away shirt will return to the left side, but the biggest change is the introduction of a polo neck, which is again inspired by some of the England shirts of years gone by.

Alongside blue shorts and socks, the blue shirt will feature an all-over graphic, and the buttons on the collar will feature the message "We are Lions/We are England."

“This team is closer than it’s ever been before — when we put on that England jersey, all club rivalries are set aside,” said captain Harry Kane. “We’re united in our goal of representing our fans far and wide. This collection captures that feeling of togetherness we hold so dearly.”

Scott Munson, VP, Nike Football Apparel, added: “There is a feel-good factor surrounding the England team, and we wanted to capture all that vibrancy and try some new things. The collection balances a classic home identity with an adventurous, eye-catching away kit.”

The home and away kits are now available for purchase, with the remainder of the collection dropping on September 4.

