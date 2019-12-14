European Golden Shoe 2019/20 Rankings - The Current Top 10

​For all of football's little intricacies, tactical masterclasses and engrossing narratives, at the end of the day, we all just really want to see the ball hit the back of the net. As much as possible, preferably.

If that is what you're after, then look no further! From Italy to England, Germany to Spain, there is a solid group of forwards who have been tearing it up this season for their respective clubs.

The race is on to secure to the coveted European Golden Shoe - awarded to the most prolific goalscorer based on the coefficient ranking of each league across the continent - and it looks set to be quite a battle this season.





Here are the 10 players who are leading the pack at present.

=8. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang





Goals: 17

Points: 34

Club: Arsenal

It is not unreasonable to suggest ​Arsenal could be in a ​Premier League relegation scrap were it not for the efforts of their Gabonese striker. Winning the Golden Boot in England last season has been followed by another valiant effort to scoop it this term - hopefully for him, not shared this time.

What's even more remarkable about Aubameyang's scoring rate is that he's produced the goods playing out wide in a position he doesn't favour. He's grasped the role with both hands, though, and continues to get on the scoresheet in a supremely average Gunners side.





Now the club captain, his contribution to the side extends even further. However, it's goals we're bothered about here, and he gets plenty of those.

=8. Jamie Vardy

Goals: 17

Points: 34

Club: Leicester City

There are plenty of England supporters hoping that Jamie Vardy comes out of international retirement for the upcoming European Championship, and you can understand why.

Brendan Rodgers has managed to get the best out of the 33-year-old this season, in turn lifting the Foxes back into Champions League contention. He's shown that age is just a number, with his performances this season some of, if not the, best we've seen from the former Premier League champion.

If he ends up topping this list at the end of the season, Jamie Vardy will most definitely be having a party.

=8. Romelu Lukaku

Goals: 17

Points: 34

Club: Inter

Maybe he wasn't that bad after all? Or maybe he has just found his ideal level in Italy this season? Either way, since Romelu Lukaku moved to Inter, he's been on fire for Antonio Conte's side.

While not entirely down to him, his goals have certainly helped Inter become title challengers this season, finally giving Juventus some decent competition in Serie A.

The Belgian has Euro 2020 coming up this summer and the kind of form he's demonstrating is why he will be among the favourites for the Golden Boot when that tournament kicks off.

=6. Lionel Messi

Goals: 18

Points: 36

Club: Barcelona

Injuries have hampered Messi's chances of claiming a seventh European Golden Shoe this season, but never discount the Argentine wizard from anything, ever.

He's still untouchable in world football, just as he has been for what seems like 200 seasons now. An ability to score any type of goal, or from anywhere on the pitch, it is with good reason that he's won more Ballon d'Or awards than anyone else in history. The only surprising thing is he hasn't claimed more.

He is ​Barcelona as much as he is Lionel Messi, and as long as they boast him in their ranks, they'll always be one of the best.

=6. Kylian Mbappe

Goals: 18

Points: 36

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

With so much outstanding talent littered across Europe, it's easy to forget ​Kylian Mbappe is making mincemeat of opponents on a weekly basis over in Ligue 1.

He scored more league goals than he played games last season, and once again he's been in immense form for PSG as they look set to win the title at a canter....again.

His ability at such a young age is frightening, and there is little to suggest he won't continue featuring in lists such as this one for the foreseeable future.

=3. Erling Haaland

Goals: 25

Points: 42

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Is Erling Haaland actually real? Was he pieced together in a laboratory somewhere with the sole purpose of wreaking havoc on defenders and making everyone else at 19-years-old look bad?

It certainly seems that way, as the Norwegian wonderkid continues to dazzle and delight wherever he plays. His scoring rates are simply off the chart, so it's little wonder that he's in the running to scoop the European Golden Shoe this season, bagging 16 for Red Bull Salzburg and nine for ​Dortmund so far this season.

Nobody can stop him.

=3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Goals: 21

Points: 42

Club: Juventus

It wouldn't be any type of list featuring top scorers unless Cristiano Ronaldo was involved, would it? The 35-year-old continues to find the back of the net wherever he plays, and no matter how old he may be.

For Juventus he's still their main man, winning ​Serie A in his debut season in Turin and finishing as the club's top scorer that campaign. League and European glory remain firmly in his sights, and with Ronaldo in the side, Maurizio Sarri's men may very well achieve both.

Will he ever stop being so blasted good at football?

=3. Timo Werner

Goals: 21

Points: 42

Club: RB Leipzig

It is with good reason that Timo Werner has been linked with clubs across the continent. He possesses arguably the greatest pace of any striker across Europe, but that clearly isn't his only strong point with an immense haul of goals this season.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been snooping around for the 23-year-old over recent transfer windows, and they'd be lucky to call the German one of their own players given how lethal he is in front of goal with so much of his career still left.

Most certainly not the tallest striker on this list, Werner clearly shows that good things come in small packages. Expect him to play a major role in Germany's upcoming Euro 2020 campaign.

2. Robert Lewandowski

Goals: 25

Points: 50

Club: Bayern Munich

What more is there to say about the Polish striker that hasn't already been said? He has regularly been among the top scorers in Europe, scoring well over 200 Bundesliga goals across his ten years in Germany.

He's already smashed records in the division this season, becoming the first player to score 16 goals in the first 11 Bundesliga outings of a season. His importance to both Bayern and the Poland national team can never be understated, even as he nears his 32nd birthday in August.

The last Bundesliga-based player to scoop the European Golden Shoe award was Gerd Müller way back in 1972 - could Lewandowski be the one to end that run?

1. Ciro Immobile

Goals: 27

Points: 54

Club: Lazio

The Italian has finally found the club for him after various stints across Europe, failing to reach the heights expected of him at Dortmund and Sevilla, despite finding the net regularly in ​Serie A.

A move to Lazio in 2016 proved to be the perfect match, with the 29-year-old in blistering form for club and country and blowing away the competition with some immense performances for I Biancocelesti.





His goals have put his club on course for Champions League football, and his incredible knack of finding the back of the net shows no signs of letting up anytime soon.

