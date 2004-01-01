Every Manager Who Has Won 200+ Premier League Games - Ranked

Following Tottenham's win over Everton, Jose Mourinho entered a very exclusive club - he became only the fifth manager in history to record 200 Premier League wins.





He reached the milestone in fairly unglamorous fashion, with a Michael Keane own goal sealing a 1-0 win in a game that likely won't live long in the memories of....well, anyone.





Anyway, here is what the Premier League's 200 club looks like.





5. Jose Mourinho - 200 Wins Mourinho sealed his 200th win against Everton Ever since he walked through the door at Chelsea back in 2004, Mourinho has been at the centre of media attention. Whether it be labelling himself "The Special One", or demanding respect from reporters, the Portuguese has given us some fantastic press conference lines.



His trophy cabinet isn't too bad either. Mourinho won three Premier League titles over two spells at Chelsea, as well as seven domestic cups at Chelsea and Manchester United.



Perhaps the highlight of his career in England was his first season at Chelsea. Under Mourinho, the Blues hit a then-record 95 points and conceded just 15 goals all season as they won the league title.



Following a mixed spell at Manchester United, Mourinho moved to Tottenham Hotspur to replace Mauricio Pochettino.



4. David Moyes - 207 Wins Scotsman Moyes has managed in the Premier League for 15 seasons With his reputation blighted by his ill-fated tenures at Manchester United and Sunderland, it is easy to forget that David Moyes was once a highly respected manager in England.



During an 11-year spell at Everton, Moyes won ten Manager of the Month awards, as well as picking up the LMA Manager of the Year award on three separate occasions.



Much like Mourinho, his best season came in 04/05, when he guided the Toffees to a fourth place finish.



Following the recommendation of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Moyes was appointed as Manchester United manager on a six-year contract. His reign at the Red Devils was short lived however, as he took the then-champions down to seventh place.



After a stint in Spain with Real Sociedad, Moyes returned to England to manage Sunderland, who he was unable to keep in the Premier League.



He has since managed West Ham United on two occasions in 2017 and 2019, replacing Slaven Bilic and Manuel Pellegrini respectively.



3. Harry Redknapp - 236 Wins Redknapp is one of English football's biggest characters With a managerial career spanning over 30 years, Harry Redknapp has racked up the third most wins as a manager in Premier League history.



Redknapp's first Premier League job was at West Ham United, where he helped bring through youngsters such as Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, and Joe Cole.



After two stints at Portsmouth, which were separated by a controversial move to south coast rivals Southampton, Redknapp moved to Tottenham Hotspur, where he managed them to a fourth place finish in the 2009/10 season - scooping the Manager of the Season award in the process.



Redknapp's final Premier League days were at Queens Park Rangers. After failing to save the Hoops from relegation in 2013, Redknapp helped them back into the Premier League via the play-offs a season later. However, he left QPR in February 2015.



2. Arsene Wenger - 476 Wins Arsene Wenger waves goodbye to Arsenal fans following his last ever Premier League game Arsene Wenger joined Arsenal from Japanese club Nagoya Grampus in 1996 as an unknown quantity. 22 years later he would leave the club as a Premier League legend.



Wenger hit the ground running in England winning the Premier League and FA Cup double in just his second season.



With the help of superstar signings such as Thierry Henry and Robert Pires, the Frenchman would go on to win two more Premier League titles and six more FA Cups, making him the most decorated manager in FA Cup history.



The undeniable peak of Wenger's career was in the 2003/04 season. Under Wenger's tutelage, Arsenal became the first team to go a full Premier League season without losing a game - a feat that is still yet to be repeated.



However, this was to be Wenger's last English league title. As the trophies dried up, Wenger became a divisive figure at the Emirates. Nonetheless, he will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the league's greatest ever managers.

