Every Premier League Club's Best Moment of the 2019/20 Season

And breathe.





Wait, no. That'd be one hell of a long breath actually. The season did go on forever after all.





But it is over now, and that period of reflection is kicking in. For many it's a pretty ghastly time to reminisce about, but there can be light in dark places, even when all other lights go out.





So with one champion, four Champions League qualifiers, two (maybe three) Europa League qualifiers and three clubs bidding a very fond farewell, the 2019/20 Premier League season is over.





Which particular moment will each club cherish the most, though? What standout moment will the supporters look back on and think 'okay, at least that part was enjoyable'. These moments, one could imagine.





AFC Bournemouth - Stamford Bridge Win





Bournemouth were understandably exalted to secure another win at Stamford Bridge

It can only be this, can't it? While some may be sad or elated to see the Cherries depart the top flight, Chelsea sure will be glad to see the back of them.





Their ultimate bogey team maintained their habit of securing unlikely victories at Stamford Bridge, with this season's edition coming courtesy of Dan Gosling's bizarre 84th minute winner.





The rest of the season? Pretty forgettable.





Arsenal - Sacking Unai Emery





Defeat to Frankfurt in the Europa League was the straw that broke the camel's back for Unai Emery

I'm not having the Gabriel Martinelli's superb solo goal against Chelsea, nor the how-on-earth-did-that-happen win over Liverpool either. When Unai Emery was finally relieved of his duties, it was the moment of the season.





The football was dreadful, the disconnect between club and fans at its worst, and the results? Oh good lord the results. Even if Arsenal had money, they still couldn't have bought three points.





Improvements since then have been forthcoming, gradual sure, but the mood has lifted dramatically and the future looks distinctly brighter.





Aston Villa - Not Getting Relegated After Spending £100m





Villa secured their top flight status on the final day of the season

Okay, not getting relegated at all is the main takeaway from this, but if they had have plummeted straight back down into the second tier, the expensive summer they had last season would've caused severe financial distress at the club. Players would've left, of course, but it doesn't detract from just how serious the situation could have been.





But they didn't! So who cares!





By hook or by crook Aston Villa beat the drop on the final day, whether it was a collective spirit, Hawk-Eye malfunctioning or Jack Grealish being tip top, they did it, and credit to them.





Brighton - Thumping Spurs & Arsenal





North London sides were not best pleased with Brighton this season

Those with opinions of the style of football that Graham Potter has instilled at Brighton fall neatly into two sectors. Either you think it's foolish to play expansive football no matter the opponent, or you herald the boldness of his philosophy.





Regardless of your viewpoint, it tends to either fall flat on its back or come off superbly. Against Spurs at home and Arsenal in general, it worked a treat.





This was a Tottenham side in disarray, but a youthful and inexperienced Seagulls side romped to a 3-0 win in fine style. The Spurs win was Brighton in their best light, but six points against Arsenal in the season? That too is rather memorable.





Burnley - Making History at Old Trafford





Burnley won their first ever fixture at Old Trafford

Results such as this one don't come along all too often. In fact, for Burnley, it hadn't come along ever in Premier League history prior to their January meeting.





Two rather superb goals did the trick, as the Clarets faithful probably left Old Trafford utterly gob-smacked. It's not a happy hunting ground for them, but oh my, it was that night.





Chelsea - Making the Top Four





Lampard will have briefly forgotten how woeful his defence was on the final day

Talk of Chelsea getting a touch carried away with their efforts this season, again, divides opinion.





Put it this way, there was a transfer ban, Frankie Lampard never managed a top flight side before, and pretty much all of humanity tipped them to finish around eighth(ish).





They didn't, they're back in the Champions League, well done to them.





Crystal Palace - Old Trafford Late Show





Palace's Old Trafford win was about as good as it got for the Eagles

Unfortunately for United fans, Old Trafford features again for all the wrong reasons. Just three matches into the season and Crystal Palace had their greatest moment this term. Sort of tells a story about the rest of the campaign, doesn't it?





It was one to savour, mind you. Leading 1-0 heading into the final minute, Daniel James' goal dragged the hosts back into the game, but Patrick van Aanholt 93rd minute winner sent the away end into raptures.





He went for the full Cristiano Ronaldo celebration too.





Everton - Dispatching the Blues





Ferguson's mad antics on the touchline made for great viewing

Not themselves, obviously, although they have shot themselves in the foot a good number of times this season. In another season of mediocrity, there was one memorable moment. A pretty special one at that too.





Under the caretaker charge of Duncan Ferguson, a rampant Everton side saw off Chelsea 3-1 at Goodison Park to record their first victory in the club legend's capable hands.





Going utterly bananas on the touchline was worth the three points alone.





Leicester City - Jamie Vardy Topping the Charts & THAT Win





It was one of those scratch your eyes moments

33 years old, bagging 23 goals and earning a shiny Golden Boot...to boot. Having blown their chances of Champions League football so comprehensively, it's their star man's accolade that has to be the standout. Well, that and winning NINE NIL.





He scored 14 goals in a mad 12 game run, with a trio of those coming during one of the barmiest nights in Premier League history.





At a drenched St. Mary's, Leicester hit a farcical nine goals without reply against the sorry Saints, with the the club equaling the record for biggest ever win in the division. In the words of modern poet Dizzee Rascal: Bonkers.





Liverpool - Maybe Winning the League?





Liverpool did OK this season

Yeah, it's probably that.





Manchester City - Scoring 100 Goals...Again





Scoring goals is what they do best

Could throw the 8-0 thumping of Watford in here, but that kind of demolition has become commonplace at the Etihad over recent years, meanwhile, the 4-0 win over Liverpool was also pretty impressive.





Instead, though, we'll chuck in their final day win over the Canaries, one that ensured they hit the 100-goal mark for a third consecutive season. Say what you want about Manchester City, but they don't half know how to get the round thing in the goal hole.





Manchester United - Getting Into the Top Four





It was smiles all round after victory over Leicester on the final day

We haven't forgotten that Manchester United did the double over City this season, but while in any other campaign that would probably top the pile, the fact that they secured a top four berth and the holy grail of Champions League football outshines that achievement.





Mostly it's because few saw it coming at the start of the season. Much of that is attributed to the infectious signing of Bruno Fernandes, whose arrival could also easily take top spot too.





Newcastle - Allan Saint-Maximin Becoming a Magpie





Saint-Maximin is one of the most entertaining footballers in the top flight

Technically speaking, this happened before the season, but there is not a Newcastle supporter around who isn't still reveling in the fact that Allan Saint-Maximin is a Magpies player.





He adds flair to an otherwise drab side, lifts fans off their seats and - given his social media brilliance - appears to be a darn fine bloke.





Local lad Matty Longstaff scoring that goal against United could also feature, but we've had enough United losses already, haven't we?





Norwich - Ending City's 18-Game Unbeaten Run





Norwich beat City 3-2 this season, one of just FIVE wins all campaign

Norwich won five matches all season. That's not a lot. Which makes their 3-2 home victory over City even more startling than when it actually happened five games into the season. For context, it took the Canaries up into 12th position.





Teemu Pukki's goal sealed the deal in the end, a remarkable result considering they were also missing eight players through injury.





The season could've ended there as far as Norwich were concerned.





Sheffield United - Staying Up So Convincingly





Sheffield United exceeded even their own Wilde(r)st dreams

Everyone was so taken aback by how effective and well-drilled Sheffield United were this season, even if they'd showcased all those qualities in the Championship the previous season.





But their campaign as a whole demonstrated that tactical prowess, strong leadership and dedication can get you so far in football. Really, even if they finished ninth in the end after that stuttering season climax, that is still an immense achievement.





As gutting as missing out on Europe may have been, it could be a blessing in disguise and allow them to regroup and keep focus on the league ahead of the coming season.





Southampton - Tying Ralph Hasenhuttl Down Long-Term





Give him the money and see what can happen

Nobody expected to be saying that after, y'know, that thing that happened.





But it was smart and bold in equal measures to hand him a new four-year deal in June after that debacle, one that came off the back of him galvanising the squad in remarkable fashion since that drubbing. Southampton look like a proper team now.





Give the man the money he deserves and there is no reason why they can't push on next season.





Tottenham - Opening Day Win





Even Ndombele played in that game, mad right?

It was far from convincing, but Spurs' 3-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening day of the season was one the cherish, in hindsight.





Their most beloved manager was still at the helm, record signing Tanguy Ndombele played 90 minutes(!), three points were in the bag and they were unbeaten in the league...obviously. Since then it's been turmoil and tears, with Jose Mourinho entering the field of play surrounded by a swathe of Amazon cameras.





Many downs with a few ups (beating Arsenal and finishing sixth) have followed, whether they like the style of football or not. But looking back that opening day was pretty happy one, all things considering.





Watford - Crushing the Champions





You could feel the earth shake after this 3-0 win

Without any shadow of a doubt, this gets the nod.





Liverpool were 27 games unbeaten in the season, cruising to a maiden Premier League title and heading to relegation threatened Watford. There is no way, whatsoever, that the Hornets should have won 3-0. None. At. All.





It was one of those 'oh let me just check the score for a bit of a giggle and see how many Liverpool are winning by', followed by everyone in the room being sprayed with second-hand Prosecco. It was Saturday night, in fairness.





The rest of the season we'll lightly brush over.





West Ham - Doing the Double Over Chelsea





David Martin tearing up on his debut was rather touching

They were never actually going to go down. West Ham weren't one of the three worst teams in the league this season, right? They certainly played like it at times, but it wasn't going to happen. I think.





Neither was them beating Chelsea home and away, to be fair, and that did happen.





The Stamford Bridge win was extra special considering it was David Martin's debut for the club and he kept a clean sheet. After the final whistle the embrace he had with his dad was particularly heart-warming.





Wolves - Matt Doherty Securing City Comeback





The noise at Molineux when that goal went in was deafening

There was so much drama in this game. Bucket loads of the stuff.





Firstly, Ederson got sent off, then City won a penalty that was saved then re-taken, then saved again but the rebound was scored. Raheem Sterling scored again with a wicked counter attack, only for Adama Traore to half the deficit with a fierce low drive.





It didn't stop there. Raul Jimenez tied it all up with eight minutes to go and then with the final 60 seconds left on the clock, Matt Doherty scored a quite excellent goal to complete Wolves' turnaround.





Molineux was popping.





