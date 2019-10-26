Every Premier League Club's Current Longest Serving Player

Long-serving club legends such as Vincent Kompany have departed their respective clubs, allowing the next player to be handed the title as the club's current most lengthy servant.

Well, there sure are going to be some surprises in this list, but lets not waste any time, shall we?

Here's a look at each Premier League club's longest serving player right now...

*All dates noted are taken from the date of contract coming into effect.

​Arsenal - Emiliano Martinez

Since: August 2010





Well, as it turns out, Emiliano Martinez is actually ​Arsenal's longest serving player at the club right now.

This is despite the fact that he's been shipped out on loan six times since his arrival. Oh, he's also only actually made 25 first team appearances for the Gunners.

And they say the Gunners are lacking a leader in the dressing room?!

Moving on...

Aston Villa - Jack Grealish

Since: July 2012

Jack Grealish has been out and about recently when he quite simply shouldn't have been, but despite this, the Englishman has matured and developed into a fine footballer.

He joined ​Villa aged just six and progressed through the ranks, and is now captain of the club. Grealish has made 177 first team appearances for Villa so far, but his excellent on-field displays have seen him heavily linked with a move away.

Bournemouth - Charlie Daniels

Since: November 2011

Charlie Daniels earned himself legendary status at ​Bournemouth as soon as that rocket left his left boot to give his side the lead against Manchester City back in 2017. And he also just happens to be the Cherries' current longest-serving player.

Daniels initially joined on loan back in 2011, but the move was made permanent just two months later. Since then, he has been a key figure in helping the club climb from League One to the Premier League.

Brighton - Lewis Dunk

Since: April 2010

Following a string of impressive performances for the youth side, Dunk was handed a professional contract in April 2010 - and he made his debut the following day.

A 28-year-old Dunk is now just three appearances shy of 300 for ​the Seagulls, while he was also named as club captain for the 2019/20 campaign.

Not bad going, Dunk.

Burnley - Kevin Long

Since: January 2010

Kevin Long's time at ​Burnley has been.....well, indifferent if we're being completely honest.

Long's been shipped out on loan six times during his stay with the club, and while he's been associated with Burnley for ten years now, he's only managed 66 appearances.

Well, at least he's been taking his chances this season, eh? Actually, he's made just the one ​Premier League appearance...and that was a two minute cameo against Everton.

Chelsea - Cesar Azpilicueta

Since: August 2012

Mr. Consistent.

Azpilicueta joined in the summer of 2012 and has gone on to make 274 appearances for ​the Blues up to this point. The versatile defender is a manager's dream, working tirelessly for the team to ensure success.

During his time at the club, the Spaniard has won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues and an FA Cup.

Crystal Palace - Joel Ward

Since: July 2012

Like Azpilicueta, Ward is also a very versatile defender, and is capable of playing anywhere across the backline.

Ward left Portsmouth to join Palace in 2012 and has since gone on to make 238 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles. In his debut season, he also helped the club secure promotion to England's top tier.

Everton - Leighton Baines

Since: August 2007

Somehow only 35, Leighton Baines is still with Everton despite the fact he may not be playing all that frequently.

Baines left the Toffees' youth set-up to join Wigan back in 2002, but he returned in 2007 and has since made 417 appearances for the club. During this time, his left foot has produced all sorts of magic, and he will go down as an Everton great.

Leicester City - Kasper Schmeichel

Since: July 2011

Schmeichel joined ​Leicester back in 2011, and his stellar performances between the sticks saw him pick up the club's Player of the Season award in his debut campaign.

He has been a key figure for the Foxes ever since his move, and this includes starting every league game as Leicester went on to achieve the unthinkable during the 2015/16 season. After that campaign, there was major interest in his services but the shot-stopper opted to stay put, and he has continued to excel each season.

Liverpool - Jordan Henderson

Since: July 2011

​Liverpool were criticised by some for handing Jordan Henderson the captaincy, but it's fair to say there aren't many critics now.

During his time as captain, the Reds were narrowly pipped to the 2018/19 Premier League title by Man City, but they were able to achieve Champions League glory. Meanwhile, this season, they were running away with the title before football was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

Henderson has developed into one of Europe's finest central midfielders, and it is clear to see that Liverpool are ​a much, much better team with him in the side.

Manchester City - David Silva

Since: July 2010

​Man City's current longest serving player David Silva will be departing the club in the summer, bringing to an end his ten-year stay in Manchester.

The Spaniard has been a key figure in the centre of the park for City over the years, helping them achieve unprecedented success along the way. Silva will be regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest players.

Manchester United - Phil Jones

Since: July 2011

Phil Jones actually joined ​Manchester United a few days before David de Gea, so we've given it to him on a technicality. De Gea has gone on to become one of the world's finest goalkeepers, while Jones has....spent a very long time at Man Utd.

Sir Alex Ferguson once claimed that Jones had the potential to become one of United's best ever players, and while he may not have lived up to those heights, he has always proven to be a valuable squad member.

Newcastle United - Rob Elliot

Since: August 2011

Rob Elliot actually hasn't made a competitive first team appearance for ​Newcastle since...December 2017.

Nonetheless, he's made 68 appearances for the club...over a nine-year spell.

Norwich City - Alexander Tettey

Since: August 2012

Tettey is a major fan favourite at Norwich, with the dynamic midfielder always working tirelessly for his side. During his time with the club, the Canaries have been relegated from the top flight twice, and despite his regular presence in the centre of the park this season, it appeared as though they would be heading back down to the Championship before play was postponed.

Tettey will soon be 34, but he remains a hugely important player.

Sheffield United - Chris Basham

Since: July 2014

Basham's story really is a special one.

After his contract with Blackpool had expired, he dropped down to League One to join Sheffield United. Since then, he has helped them rapidly rise through the divisions in England, now going strong in the Premier League.

Basham has continued to be a central figure for the Blades, starting every league game for Chris Wilder's men in 2019/20.

Southampton - James Ward-Prowse

Since: October 2011

Ward-Prowse burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old, looking to make an impression. 269 competitive games later for the Saints, and he is one of the team's most valuable members.

The midfielder is continuing to improve with each season, and his form has been key in helping ​Southampton turn their 2019/20 season around.

Tottenham Hotspur - Harry Kane

Since: July 2010

​Harry Kane is a world class talent, a proven goalscorer - despite what his critics say.

181 goals in just 278 appearances for the north Londoners isn't all that bad for a one-season wonder. Now 26, the England captain is looking to add trophies to his impressive statistics in front of goal, and if Spurs don't start achieving soon, they could lose their star man.

Watford - Troy Deeney

Since: August 2010

Troy Deeney did join Watford in 2010, but went on to spend a few months in prison before returning to the club in 2012.

Despite this, he actually remained under contract with the Hornets during that time and, as a result, we've given him the benefit of the doubt.

He's no-nonsense, he's a bully on the field, he's rough around the edges - and the Watford fans love him. Deeney scores goals, he links play and he's the captain.

West Ham - Mark Noble

Since: January 2004

Mr. ​West Ham.

Currently the longest serving player in the Premier League, Noble made his debut back in 2004, but is still the heart and soul of this Hammers side.

Noble leads by example, marshalling and dictating to his teammates, ensuring everyone is performing their roles. Noble won't worry about the fact that he's only five appearances away from 500 for the club, instead he'll be concerned with how to improve their form.

A true club legend, and he will forever be blowing bubbles.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Matt Doherty

Since: August 2010

Doherty has forged a reputation as one of the most dangerous right-sided players in the top flight, while operating as a right wing-back for ​Wolves.

He can score goals, and he is defensively astute, making him a hugely important member of Nuno Espirito Santo's machine.

A very shrewd signing.

