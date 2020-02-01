Every Premier League Club's Star Man Ahead of 2020/21 Season

Oh, how we've missed you.

With an all-star cast of 20 football clubs you've definitely heard of before, the Premier League is back!

20 clubs, 20 star players to take the spotlight; we've listed the key men at each of the 2020/21 Premier League sides.

Some were easy, some where very hard, but nonetheless it's been done, and here they are.

1. Arsenal - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

You know how some were easy? Yeah, this is one of them.



The club's top scorer in the past two seasons, the captain, and 19 goals away from joining the Arsenal 100 club in just 110 games. It can only be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

2. Aston Villa - Jack Grealish

Would Aston Villa have stayed up if they didn't have Jack Grealish? No.



Would Aston Villa have finished bottom of the Premier League table without him? Probably.



It's fair to say the Brummie lad is fairly important to Dean Smith's side.

3. Brighton - Lewis Dunk

There is nothing boring about your key player being a central defender. Not at least if they're a pretty good one like Lewis Dunk.



Everyone needs that rock. Jenny from the block has hers, Australia's Red Centre has its and Brighton have theirs.

4. Burnley - Dwight McNeil

Sean Dyche made his feelings known on Dwight McNeil's recent England omission, and he's got a point.



The young winger has shown his mettle in the Premier League since making his debut two years ago, hence the attraction in his signature from outside Turf Moor.

5. Chelsea - Kai Havertz

In this new star-studded Chelsea lineup it's quite hard to single any one 'star' player out, but given he's arrived to much fanfare and with a whopping great price tag on his head, we'll give it to Kai Havertz.



Even the neutrals are excited to see what he can do this season, which, we reckon, is probably quite a lot.

6. Crystal Palace - Wilfried Zaha

This is obviously subject to change.



Will that change come in the form of a transfer away from Selhurst Park? Well, it continues to rumble on without any serious contenders, so for now let's keep it as is.

7. Everton - James Rodriguez

There is very little about his transfer that doesn't work. Everton get a player with undoubted quality, Real Madrid get him off the wage bill and James Rodriguez gets a chance to prove himself as the top player he is without being tied down to a five-year deal.



Win win win.

8. Fulham - Aleksandar Mitrović

If Fulham are to stand any chance of avoiding the drop, then they will need Aleksandar Mitrović to embark on some serious goal streaks.



The rest of the forward line is really quite average at best.

9. Leeds - Kalvin Phillips

'The Yorkshire Pirlo', as he is affectionately named at Leeds, is so crucial to making Marcelo Bielsa's side tick that we'll overlook record signing Rodrigo on this occasion.



Don't remember Pirlo wearing number seven for the national team, however.

10. Leicester - James Maddison

It probably should be Jamie Vardy, but with age not on his side and James Maddison more than capable of the spectacular, he gets the nod.



A superb start to the season tailed off around the midway point before injury ruled him out of the final run-in, but with European football to contend with too, it's on him to be the key man.

11. Liverpool - Virgil van Dijk

He's not an FPL shoo-in like Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, he didn't win the FWA award like Jordan Henderson but big Virgil van Dijk is still Liverpool's key-est of key men.



There is no centre back quite like him.



While all the Reds' rivals struggled defensively last season, Van Dijk kept Jurgen Klopp's side virtually impregnable for much of the season and was a leader from the back.



Oh and he's good for a few goals too.

12. Manchester City - Kevin de Bruyne

When you're the best player in the entire country, it's likely you're also the key man for your club side.



Kevin de Bruyne is also the best midfielder in world football, so I think this is a fair call to make.

13. Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes

You want your team to be just generally a better side? Then go and sign yourself a Bruno Fernandes.



Infectious in all the right ways, what he's done in his short time at Old Trafford was exemplary.



He loves a penalty, too.

14. Newcastle

Very excited for this next chapter of my career at such a big club! @NUFC pic.twitter.com/WNGyy5gL5i — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) September 7, 2020

It may have taken a while for this to sink in on Tyneside, but a good plan of action when your team don't score many goals is to purchase a player who does, in fact, have a knack of putting the ball in the back of the net.



That's Callum Wilson.

15. Sheffiled United - Chris Basham

Sheffield United's Player of the Season last season was Chris Basham.



That's because he's quite good at stopping other teams from scoring. More often than not, that means the team he plays for are quite good at that, too.

16. Southampton - Danny Ings

22 goals last season! Twenty two!



That's, like, quite a lot! No wonder he's getting called up for England, earning widespread praise and even has his own trademark shot.

17. Tottenham - Harry Kane

Injuries have played their part, but Harry Kane hasn't quite found his regular scoring boots the last two seasons, even if he still knows where the goal is.



Doesn't make any less important to Tottenham since, y'know, they haven't got anyone else up front.

18. West Brom - Matheus Pereira

Unsurprisingly, scoring goals and preventing them is always what the promoted sides struggle with.



Matheus Pereira likes setting goals up. He might be of use.

19. West Ham - Declan Rice

In a quite woeful season last term, Declan Rice took it upon himself to start dragging his teammates through matches via his own sheer will power, eventually guiding them away from the drop.



They'd have been nowhere without him.

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers - Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez scored 17 of Wolves' 52 goals in the Premier League last season, showcasing an array of finishing techniques en route.



Adama Traore may set them up, but nobody can put them away quite like him.