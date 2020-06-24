Every Premier League-Winning Team - Ranked (With Maths)

Liverpool look set to finally secure their first-ever Premier League title, with Jurgen Klopp's men requiring just five more points.





The Reds have run away with it in 2019/20 and their performances this campaign has led to much discussion, with some claiming they will be the best team to win the Premier League.





This, of course, hasn't gone down well with others (mainly Arsenal fans). It is a seemingly never-ending debate, but Insure4Sport have come up with a way of determining which team has actually statistically been the best to win the top flight in England.





The 27 teams to win the Premier League (and soon-to-be champions Liverpool) were compared across 24 different categories, ranging from goals scored to home goals conceded per game.





Each team would be given a ranking between 1 to 28 for each metric - one being the best and 28 being the worst. Each team's rankings were then added together to create an overall total, with the side with the lowest total coming out on top as the best Premier League-winning team.





There are sure to be a few surprises...but without further ado, here's a look at the best sides statistically to win the Premier League – in reverse order.





1. Manchester United (1996/97) Manchester United players Overall Total: 537



Sitting at the bottom of the pile is Manchester United's 1996/97 side.



The Red Devils actually recorded the lowest points tally of any Premier League-winning side to date, but they still managed to finish seven points clear of second-placed Newcastle.



This team also recorded the fewest wins (21) of any title-winning team and has the second worst defensive record.



The stats don't lie.



2. Arsenal (1997/98) Lee Dixon - Arsenal Overall Total: 508



United weren't able to hold onto their crown for the following season, despite sitting 12 points clear at the top of the table at one point.



Arsenal came charging back to secure the title, finishing with a points total of 78 - the second-fewest of any champion. Were the 90s...bad?



3. Blackburn Rovers (1994/95) Blackburn run out Premier League winners in 1994/95 Overall Total: 492



Blackburn actually scored five more goals than the average (80) for the 1990s in their successful 1994/95 campaign.



Despite losing 2-1 to Liverpool on the final day of the season, West Ham's 1-1 draw with Man Utd saw them crowned champions. It was a tense battle between Blackburn and United, with Rovers ultimately finishing one point above their title rivals (89). They did concede nine more goals than United, however.



4. Manchester United (1992/93) United won the first Premier League trophy Overall Total: 480



The 1992/93 season saw the Red Devils not only win the inaugural Premier League title, it was also their first title in England's top flight for 26 years.



United went on to finish that season with 84 points from 42 games, ultimately finishing ten points clear of second-placed Aston Villa.



5. Manchester United (1998/99) 1998/99 is the most successful season in United's history Overall Total: 472



Ok, yes, the 1998/99 season was the most memorable and successful campaign in United's history, but that doesn't necessarily mean this side are statistically up there with the best Premier League winners.



The Red Devils finished the season with 79 points, one more than Arsenal. It was their lethal attack that did the damage for them, scoring 80 goals in the league that season compared to the Gunners' mere 59 goals. However, the north Londoners did concede 20 goals fewer.



A season fans will never forget, no matter what the statistics say.



6. Leicester City (2015/16) Leicester's title win is one of the great sporting stories Overall Total: 470



Leicester's title win in 2015/16 has gone down as one of the most remarkable stories in sport - ever.



Fighting relegation the season prior, the Foxes were not supposed to be challenging for the title in 2015/16. They weren't supposed to be challenging for Europe, instead the goal was to retain their place in the top flight and see how high they could finish.



Come the end of the campaign, Leicester had won the title, finishing ten points clear of Arsenal. The chasing pack were off the pace, yes, but the Foxes took full advantage.



Still astonishing.



7. Manchester United (2002/03) Roy Keane celebrating Overall Total: 467



In the 2002/03 season, United went unbeaten in the final 18 games to fight back and win the title. But the stats reaffirm the point that the performances in the first half of the season cannot simply be neglected.



Second placed Arsenal netted 11 more times than the Red Devils, but it was United's performances at the back that saw them come out on top.



8. Manchester United (1995/96) Eric Cantona and Sir Alex Ferguson Overall Total: 458



Newcastle looked set to win the Premier League in 1995/96, but as they faltered in the run-in, United took advantage and took the title by four points.



Kevin Keegan also had a lot to say about the Red Devils that season...



9. Manchester United (2010/11) Sir Alex holding the trophy Overall Total: 430



Another Man Utd team that finds itself low in this list.



The Red Devils finished nine points clear of Chelsea that season, losing just four games along the way. They are also one of just six sides to beat every other team in the division within the campaign.



However, United could have massively improved their tally of 80 points had they been able to convert some of their 11 draws into wins.



10. Manchester United (2000/01) Sir Alex Ferguson Overall Total: 409



80 points was the magic number once again for United in 2000/01, finishing ten points clear of Arsenal.



However, the Red Devils did lose their final three league games that season, and were defeated six times overall that campaign.



11. Arsenal (2001/02) Arsenal celebrating Overall Total: 392



Arsenal bounced back to lift the Premier League title the following season, picking up 87 points along the way - seven more than second-placed Liverpool.



The Gunners scored a very impressive 79 goals in 2001/02, but did concede 36.



12. Manchester United (2012/13) United celebrating their title win Overall Total: 389



After letting the title slip in the previous season, United stormed to Premier League glory, with Robin van Persie leading the way.



Sir Alex Ferguson departed at the end of that season, and United are still searching for their first title since. It was a strong campaign, but one in which they did concede 43 goals and were defeated five times.



13. Manchester United (1993/94) Eric Cantona Overall Total: 389



United were relentless in their pursuit of the title in 1993/94, and they went on to finish eight points clear at the top.



Scoring goals aplenty as well as being tight at the back, the Red Devils were a very difficult unit to overcome that term.



14. Chelsea (2014/15) Chelsea's title win Overall Total: 349



Under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, Chelsea claimed 87 points to secure the title in 2014/15 ahead of Manchester City.



Tireless work ethic, defensive masterclasses and lethal in attack, this Blues side were a nightmare to play against.



15. Manchester City (2013/14) City lifting the Premier League Overall Total: 342



Manchester City were locked in a fierce battle with Liverpool at the top of the table in 2013/14, but it appeared as though the Reds would be the ones to claim glory.



However, City never lost hope and eventually prevailed by two points. The Sky Blues' outrageous 102 goals that term were key to their success.



16. Manchester United (2008/09) Man Utd's trophy celebrations Overall Total: 314



United secured their third Premier League title in a row in 2008/09, despite scoring fewer goals than second-placed Liverpool, while their goal tally was also matched by both Chelsea and Arsenal.



17. Manchester United (1999/00) Man Utd players celebrating Overall Total: 306



After a stunning treble-winning season the year prior, United were aware of the fact that teams around them were looking to make amends and dethrone them.



However, the Red Devils continued to assert their dominance, finishing 18 points clear at the top and losing just three games.



18. Chelsea (2009/10) Chelsea's trophy parade Overall Total: 305



Despite firing in 103 goals – the Premier League's first 100-goal team – and conceding just 32 times in 2009/10, Chelsea finished just one point above Man Utd.



The Blues were menacing in attack that campaign, but they were defeated on six occasions.



19. Manchester United (2006/07) Manchester United raising the trophy Overall Total: 296



United lost a few notable names coming into the 2006/07 season, but this didn't stop them from wrestling back the Premier League crown from Chelsea.



The Red Devils finished six points clear, winning four games more than any other team and finishing top in terms of goals scored. The detractor? United did also slump to five defeats - two more than Chelsea.



20. Arsenal (2003/04) The Invincibles are regarded as one of the great teams Overall Total: 282



In terms of statistics, they seemingly don't come much better than Arsenal's in 2003/04.



At least that's how it appears at first glance.



The Gunners went undefeated that season, finishing 11 points clear at the top.



So, why aren't they top of this list?



Well, this side won fewer matches than 15 other teams to win the Premier League, while they also scored fewer goals than 19 other title-winning teams.



21. Chelsea (2016/17) Chelsea's trophy celebrations Overall Total: 280



Antonio Conte's now famous decision to switch to a back three (or five) during the 2016/17 season was seen as a turning point. After changing to the new formation, the Blues went on to win their next 12 games in a row - keeping six clean sheets in this time.



The west Londoners went on to finish seven points clear at the top of the table.



22. Manchester United (2007/08) United's celebrations Overall Total: 265



United's 2007/08 charge towards the title was led by a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, who enjoyed a stunning season. Netting 31 times in the Premier League alone, Ronaldo's goals were pivotal.



Topping the table in goals scored as well as holding the best defensive stats, United were able to pip both Chelsea and Arsenal to the title.



23. Manchester City (2011/12) Sergio Aguero's last-gasp winner sealed it Overall Total: 256



Manchester City's first title win - and it came in dramatic fashion.



It is a campaign that will forever be remembered for Sergio Aguero's last-gasp strike against QPR to complete an unthinkable comeback.



The win saw them finish on 89 points (same as local rivals United), but their superior goal difference saw them come out on top in one of the most tense title races in Premier League history.



24. Chelsea (2005/06) Chelsea's trophy parade Overall Total: 255



Chelsea defended their title in 2005/06 in some style, once again breaking the 90-point barrier.



The Blues recorded four more wins than any other team that season, and conceded just 22 times.



25. Chelsea (2004/05) Chelsea players celebrating Overall Total: 182



Jose Mourinho's men suffered just one defeat in 2004/05 on their way to Premier League glory, and finished 12 points clear at the top - claiming a whopping 95 points.



This Blues team will be remembered for its resolute, tight defence, with the 2004/05 side still holding the record for fewest goals conceded in a league season (15) and the most clean sheets (25).



26. Liverpool (2019/20)* Liverpool have run away with the league this season Overall Total: 156



Alright, alright, alright, calm down!



Should Liverpool maintain their per game averages for the rest of the season, the Reds will find themselves third on this list.



Jurgen Klopp's men have won 93% of their matches in 2019/20, but they have kept clean sheets in just 41% of their games - 16 title-winning sides have a better record in this department. 16!



Make no mistake about it, this Liverpool team is indeed one of the best we have seen, but they are statistically not the best.



27. Manchester City (2018/19) City defended their crown in dramatic fashion Overall Total: 137



Looking to defend their title, it appeared as though City were going to miss out to Liverpool. But Pep Guardiola ensured each player never stopped, instead they continued to fight, pick up points and, in the end, they came out on top.



The motivation and hunger to keep going was breathtaking, and they were rewarded for their relentless hard work.



28. Manchester City (2017/18) City were relentless in their pursuit of success in 2017/18 Overall Total: 126



City's treble winners. The record breakers. The centurions.



This side comes out on top for points, goals scored, away goals scored and goal difference.



100 points, 106 goals scored, just 27 goals conceded and just two defeats all season, this Man City team was something special.



For more from Adam Aladay, follow him on Twitter!



