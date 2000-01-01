Every Title-Deciding Game Ever Premier League History

We are officially in the Business End of the season now, that time fans start working out scenarios in which their beloved team could win the Premier League title, gain European entry or avoid the drop.



While two of those three scenarios will likely go to the wire, and it's all looking imminent for Liverpool.





The Reds could clinch the title on Thursday if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea, sealing their most-wanted crown without having to kick a ball again. How nice.





What do you remember of previous title deciders though? Here's every game which has decided the destiny of the trophy since the Premier League began in 1992.





1. 1992/93 - Aston Villa 0-1 Oldham Athletic



? Confirmed champions after nearest rivals Villa lost to Oldham

? Lifted trophy a day later after win v Blackburn

Aston Villa needed a win against Oldham to catch Manchester United at the top of the table, but a first-half goal from Nick Henry ended the Villans' hopes of glory and confirmed United's status as the inaugural Premier League champions.



2. 1993/94 - Coventry City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers Julian Darby scored twice to stop Blackburn's title push Yet again, Manchester United won the title without even playing.



This time, it was Blackburn whose hopes of success were ended prematurely as a Julian Darby double earned all three points for Coventry.



3. 1994/95 - West Ham United 1-1 Manchester United United could have won the title with a win over West Ham United travelled to West Ham on the final day of the season in the knowledge that a victory would see them win their third consecutive title.



But they drew 1-1, gifting the title to Blackburn... who even lost to Liverpool on their final day.



4. 1995/96 - Middlesbrough 0-3 Manchester United United regained control in 1996 United got their hands on the title once more thanks to a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough, meaning Kevin Keegan's Newcastle could no longer catch them.



5. 1996/97 - Wimbledon 2-1 Liverpool Michael Owen's Liverpool debut ended in heartbreak Newcastle drew 0-0 with West Ham, which opened the door for Manchester United to win the title without even playing yet again. However, they needed Wimbledon to beat Liverpool. Surely not?



Well, you'll never guess what happened on Michael Owen's debut...



6. 1997/98 - Arsenal 4-0 Everton Arsène Wenger lifted his first title as Arsenal manager in emphatic fashion as his side stormed to a 4-0 win over Everton. Manchester United finished just one point behind.



7. 1998/99 - Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur



Arsenal's 1-0 win over Aston Villa meant United needed to beat Tottenham if they were to retain their title, and that's exactly what they did.



Les Ferdinand put the visitors in front in the first half, but David Beckham and Andy Cole fired back either side of the break to steer United to victory.



8. 1999/00 - Southampton 1-3 Manchester United David Beckham celebrates scoring against Southampton Just days after crashing out of the Champions League, Sir Alex Ferguson's side stormed to a routine 3-1 win over Southampton to seal their sixth title in eight years.



9. 2000/01 - Arsenal 0-3 Middlesbrough Arsenal fell to a shock defeat One of the most surprising results of the year came as relegation-threatened Middlesbrough picked up a 3-0 win over the dominant Arsenal, helping Manchester United retain the title.



10. 2001/02 - Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Arsenal won the double in 2001/02 Four days after lifting the FA Cup, Arsenal won the Double as they took a 1-0 win away from Old Trafford thanks to Sylvain Wiltord's goal on his 100th Arsenal appearance. What a way to celebrate.



11. 2002/03 - Arsenal 2-3 Leeds United Leeds managed an unlikely victory over Arsenal Despite finishing down in 15th, Leeds picked up a 3-2 win over Arsenal - a game in which the Gunners never led - to hand the title to Manchester United once more.



Mark Viduka's 88th-minute chip would have been ruled out by VAR these days, but there was nobody to spare Arsenal's blushes back then.



12. 2003/04 - Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal Arsenal went unbeaten all year Early goals from Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires were enough to earn Arsenal's Invincibles the point they needed against rivals Tottenham Hotspur, ensuring their lead over Chelsea was insurmountable.



13. 2004/05 - Bolton Wanderers 0-2 Chelsea A Frank Lampard double won the title for Chelsea José Mourinho led Chelsea to their first Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Bolton. The Blues had Frank Lampard and his two second-half goals to thank for their first league title in 50 years.



14. 2005/06 - Chelsea 3-0 Manchester United Jose Mourinho won his second consecutive title Chelsea needed just a point against title-rivals United to retain their trophy, but Mourinho's men went all-out and stormed to a 3-0 victory.



15. 2006/07 - Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea Chelsea's draw with Arsenal gave United the title Arsenal ended Chelsea's pursuit of a third consecutive title by holding their rivals to a 1-1 draw, allowing Manchester United to regain control of the division.



16. 2007/08 - Wigan Athletic 0-2 Manchester United United managed a 2-0 win over Wigan Chelsea pushed United to the final day of the season, but goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs were enough to guide United to the win they needed over Wigan to win another title.



17. 2008/09 - Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal United battled to a goalless draw with Arsenal United needed just one point against Arsenal to win the title, and although the Gunners didn't make it easy for them, Ferguson's men held firm and matched Liverpool's record of 18 league titles.



18. 2009/10 - Chelsea 8-0 Wigan Athletic Chelsea stormed to an 8-0 win over Wigan Final days are often full of drama and tension. Not this one.



Carlo Ancelotti's Chelsea needed all three points against Wigan to win the title. They looked like getting that when they were 2-0 up at half-time, but six goals after the break made pretty sure of it.



19. 2010/11 - Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Manchester United Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring United's equaliser United only needed a point from this one, but given they were away from home (and 2010/11 United were shocking away), that was no certainty.



A controversial Wayne Rooney penalty saw the Red Devils come from behind and seal the title in the least convincing fashion you have ever seen.



20. 2011/12 - Manchester City 3-2 Queens Park Rangers City's win is the most dramatic final day of all time Manchester United thought they had won the title on the final day of the season. They had beaten Sunderland and City were 2-1 down to QPR in the dying embers of the game. Life was good.



Edin Džeko's 92nd-minute equaliser didn't matter. City surely couldn't do it.



But then...



AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!



21. 2012/13 - Manchester United 3-0 Aston Villa Robin van Persie's hat-trick won the title for United No high tension this year. Robin van Persie's hat-trick led United to a comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa, sealing the title with four games to spare.



22. 2013/14 - Manchester City 2-0 West Ham United City cruised to victory against West Ham A point would have been enough to ensure Manuel Pellegrini's City could not be caught by Liverpool, who had collapsed against Chelsea and Crystal Palace weeks earlier, but goals from Samir Nasri and Vincent Kompany brought them all three points for good measure.



23. 2014/15 - Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace Eden Hazard celebrates scoring the winner Mourinho's 'little horse' was ready to compete in 2014/15, and that's exactly what Chelsea did.



Eden Hazard scored the rebound from his saved penalty to leave the Blues 13 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.



24. 2015/16 - Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Hazard decided the title two years in a row The famous 'Battle of the Bridge' saw Tottenham leave with a bazillion yellow cards and literally zero pride.



Eden Hazard bagged a stunning equaliser to ensure the title went to Leicester City, in what was one of the craziest storylines in football history.



25. 2016/17 - West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea Michy Batshuayi led Antonio Conte's Chelsea to the title Deciding the title for the third year in a row were Chelsea, who needed a late goal from Michy Batshuayi to get them past West Brom and bring Antonio Conte the title in his first season in England.



26. 2017/18 - Manchester United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion West Brom stunned United to end their title chances United needed to beat bottom side West Brom to have any slim chance of catching Manchester City, but they collapsed and allowed the struggling Baggies to steal a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.



27. 2018/19 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1-4 Manchester City City had to come from behind against Brighton It went down to the final day of the season, and with Liverpool winning against Wolves, City were a little nervous when they fell 1-0 down to Brighton.



That tension lasted just one minute as City went straight down the other end and equalised, before roaring to a 4-1 win and lifting the trophy for a fourth time.



