FA Cup Semi Final Draw: Manchester United to Face Chelsea

Manchester United have been drawn to face Chelsea in the semi finals of the FA Cup, with Arsenal taking on either Newcastle or Manchester City.





The draw took place at half-time of City's tie with Newcastle on Sunday, conducted by a lonely Alan Shearer due to social distancing regulations. United were first out of the hat, and will take on the Blues in the showpiece semi-final later this month.





The Red Devils were the first side to book their place in the semi-finals on Saturday evening, though were taken all the way by a Todd Cantwell-inspired Norwich. Harry Maguire's goal late in extra time secured a 2-1 victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, after Cantwell had cancelled out Odion Ighalo's opener.





Chelsea eliminated Leicester City on Saturday thanks to a goal from Ross Barkley, and both Frank Lampard's side and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will be desperate to book a return to Wembley to compete for silverware in August.





United last won the trophy in 2016, and lost to Antonio Conte's Blues in the 2018 fina in what proved to be the Italian's last game in England.





Arsenal kicked off Sunday's quarter finals with a similarly narrow victory at Sheffield United, emerging 2-1 victors thanks to a late goal by Dani Ceballos - salvaging the Gunners' hopes of taking something from what has been a pulsating season for all the wrong reasons.





They will take on either defending champions City or Steve Bruce's Newcastle, with that tie the only one remaining before all four semi-finalists are confirmed.





Both ties will take place at Wembley across the weekend of 18-19 July, with the final to mark the conclusion of the English domestic season two weeks later on 1 August.



