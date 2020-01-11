FA Reject Arsenal's Appeal Against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Red Card

​Arsenal have failed in their bid to have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's red card overturned by the FA, with the striker now set to serve his three-match ban in full.

Max Meyer was on the end of a horror challenge from the Gabonese during the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, with the 30-year-old duly given his marching orders after 67 minutes.

 "It has been confirmed that he is going to be suspended for three games. It's a big shame and a big loss for us, because as well we know Auba's intention when he plays. But unfortunately he mistimed the tackle, he made a decision and we have to accept it."



@m8arteta pic.twitter.com/zmcrsnzQ7S — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 15, 2020

Initially, ​Aubameyang was just shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney, but after reviewing the tackle on VAR, Tierney overturned his decision and sent the forward for an early shower. The match was tied at 1-1 at the time, with Mikel Arteta's side holding on despite the one man disadvantage and leaving Selhurst Park with a share of the spoils.

However, the tackle was seen differently by ​Arsenal, who opted to appeal the decision seemingly out of desperation because, quite frankly, it was fairly straightforward red card.

As revealed on the ​club's Twitter ​ , Aubameyang will now serve his three-match suspension, which will see him miss the crucial ​Premier League fixtures against Sheffield United and Chelsea, as well as an FA Cup fourth round clash with Bournemouth.

The news will come as blow to Arteta, although perhaps not a surprising one, even if there was hope in the Gunners' camp that they might be successful in their appeal. Initially, the club felt that Aubameyang didn't use excessive force in the tackle and that replays merely exacerbated the challenge .





This weekend's visit of the Blades will likely see Gabriel Martinelli earn a spot in the team, who has been a bight spark in an otherwise torrid season for the Gunners. Signed from Ituano over the summer, the 18-year-old has already netted eight goals across all competitions in a superb individual campaign.

Both capable of playing through the middle or on the left, the Brazilian will slot into the left-sided role Aubameyang has occupied under Arteta's reign, with Alexandre Lacazette earning a regular spell in the side as the lone striker.

