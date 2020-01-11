FA Reject Arsenal's Appeal Against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Red Card

Arsenal have failed in their bid to have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's red card overturned by the FA, with the striker now set to serve his three-match ban in full.
Max Meyer was on the end of a horror challenge from the Gabonese during the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, with the 30-year-old duly given his marching orders after 67 minutes.
"It has been confirmed that he is going to be suspended for three games. It's a big shame and a big loss for us, because as well we know Auba's intention when he plays. But unfortunately he mistimed the tackle, he made a decision and we have to accept it."
Initially, Aubameyang was just shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney, but after reviewing the tackle on VAR, Tierney overturned his decision and sent the forward for an early shower. The match was tied at 1-1 at the time, with Mikel Arteta's side holding on despite the one man disadvantage and leaving Selhurst Park with a share of the spoils.
However, the tackle was seen differently by Arsenal, who opted to appeal the decision seemingly out of desperation because, quite frankly, it was fairly straightforward red card.
As revealed on the club's Twitter
Arteta said on the decision: "It has been confirmed that he is going to be suspended for three games. It's a big shame and a big loss for us, because as well we know Auba's intention when he plays. But unfortunately he mistimed the tackle, he made a decision and we have to accept it."
Source : 90min