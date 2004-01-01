FIFA 21: Arsenal Player Ratings for Ultimate Team Revealed

Arsenal ended the 2019/20 season in eighth place - their lowest finish in 25 years. However, it wasn't all doom and gloom, as Mikel Arteta managed to get his hands on the Gunners' fourth FA Cup trophy since 2014.
After last season's mixed success, the north London club have began the new campaign in fine fashion, winning the Community Shield, qualifying for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, as well as picking up three wins from four in the Premier League.
However, their FIFA 21 ratings don't quite seem to reflect this impressive start, and they'll be looking to rectify this before next year's installment. Here are all of Arsenal's FIFA 21 ratings.
32. Folarin Balogun (60)
FIFA 20 Rating: N/A
Making his first appearance in FUT, young striker Folarin Balogun has been given a 60 rated card.
31. Matt Macey (65)
FIFA 20 Rating: 66
A season on the fringes at the Emirates has earned Matt Macey a -1 for this year's game.
30. Emile Smith Rowe
FIFA 20 Rating: 65
A moderately successful loan spell at Huddersfield has earned the young Englishman a solid upgrade. Whether he'll be an Arsenal player by the end of the transfer window remains to be seen.
29. Runar Alex Runarsson (70)
FIFA 20 Rating: 70
Replacing the outgoing Emiliano Martinez, the Iceland international has kept his rating from last year.
28. Joe Willock (71)
FIFA 20 Rating: 67
Having become a regular in Mikel Arteta's side, Joe Willock makes the jump into the 70s.
27. Eddie Nketiah (71)
FIFA 20 Rating: 68
The England youth international scored nine goals last season during his time at Leeds United and the Gunners, and has made a solid start to the new campaign.
26. Reiss Nelson (72)
FIFA 20 Rating: 72
Reiss Nelson netted the first Premier League goal of his career in July - scoring a first-half winner against champions Liverpool. This was enough for him to stay at 72 for another year.
25. Gabriel Martinelli (74)
FIFA 20 Rating: 68
Following an encouraging debut season which saw him score ten goals in 26 appearances, the teenager can perhaps consider himself unlucky that he isn't gold. Nonetheless, Martinelli has still been given a significant upgrade.
24. William Saliba (74)
FIFA 20 Rating: 71
The young Frenchman arrived at Arsenal from Saint-Etienne last summer for a hefty price, and spent the season on loan at the Ligue 1 side. His performances have given him an upgrade of three.
23. Pablo Mari (75)
FIFA 20 Rating: N/A
The former Manchester City man makes his return to Ultimate Team after a year out. Somehow his three appearances at Arsenal have gifted him a gold card for FIFA 21, despite never rating above 69 in previous editions.
22. Rob Holding (75)
FIFA 20 Rating: 76
More like Rob GOLDing! ...(sorry).
The Englishman gets a small downgrade after making just eight league appearances last term.
21. Calum Chambers (75)
FIFA 20 Rating: 75
Calum Chambers stays at 75 for the fourth year running, having made 14 league appearances for the Gunners last season.
20. Bukayo Saka (75)
FIFA 20 Rating: 65
Bukayo Saka received the seventh biggest upgrade from FIFA 20 to FIFA 21, being given an astonishing +10. And you can't say it isn't deserved. Saka's fantastic performances in defence and on the wing have helped him break into Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.
19. Ainsley Maitland-Niles
FIFA 20 Rating: 75
After a couple of impressive performances in big games, Maitland-Niles has bagged himself a small upgrade from last year.
18. Mohamed Elneny (76)
FIFA 20 Rating: 77
After spending the last season on loan at Besiktas, Mohamed Elneny became a bit of a forgotten man at the Emirates. Nonetheless, he has broken back into the Arsenal setup, featuring six times this season.
17. Cedric Soares (76)
FIFA 20 Rating: 76
Cedric Soares made a surprising impact after joining Arsenal on loan from Southampton last season. The Gunners have since made the deal permanent.
16. Gabriel Magalhaes (78)
FIFA 20 Rating: 76
The highly-rated young Brazilian made an instant impact at Arsenal, scoring on his debut against Fulham. The centre-back has been given a +2 from his Lille card.
15. Kieran Tierney (78)
FIFA 20 Rating: 76
The Scotsman became a popular figure during his debut season at the Emirates, and has secured himself a +2 for the upcoming instalment.
14. Sead Kolasinac (78)
FIFA 20 Rating: 79
Kolasinac looked likely to leave the Emirates this window, but a move to Bayer Leverkusen fell through. For the third year in a row, the Bosnian gets downgraded by one.
13. Shkodran Mustafi (78)
FIFA 20 Rating: 79
The German often receives a lot of stick, but has been reasonably solid under Mikel Arteta. A 78 rating reflects this fairly well.
12. Sokratis (79)
FIFA 20 Rating: 84
Sokratis receives his lowest rated Ultimate Team card since FIFA 12. You'd find it hard to believe that the Greek centre-back was an 86 just three games ago.
11. Dani Ceballos (80)
FIFA 20 Rating: 81
The Spaniard enjoyed a fairly impressive loan spell at Arsenal last season, so perhaps the downgrade is a little bit harsh. Nonetheless, 80 is a respectable rating.
10. Hector Bellerin (80)
FIFA 20 Rating: 80
The Spaniard sticks at 80 again. However, a pace downgrade of five could threaten to make his card far less useful. Nonetheless, he is still the fourth quickest right-back in the league.
9. Granit Xhaka (80)
FIFA 20 Rating: 81
Is Granit Xhaka good? Does anyone actually know? Some think he's a tidy player; others think he's useless. 80 rating - probably fair.
8. David Luiz (80)
FIFA 20 Rating: 83
Another divisive figure is Brazilian centre-back David Luiz. Brilliant on the ball, but so error-prone. Nonetheless, his 80 rating makes him the highest rated Arsenal defender.
7. Willian (82)
FIFA 20 Rating: 82
Nine goals and seven assists for Chelsea last season means that Willian keeps up his impressive record of never having a card below 82 rated in Ultimate Team.
6. Nicolas Pepe (82)
FIFA 20 Rating: 83
Arsenal's record signing endured a mixed debut campaign in English football, showing flashes of brilliance without consistently producing the goods. His small downgrade reflects this.
5. Mesut Ozil (82)
FIFA 20 Rating: 84
Mesut Ozil's stock has been steadily declining over the last few seasons, and this is shown by his FUT ratings. From 89 in FIFA 17, to 88 in FIFA 18, 86 in 19, 84 the year after, and 82 now. He now has his lowest rating since FIFA 10.
4. Alexandre Lacazette (83)
FIFA 20 Rating: 86
A rather underwhelming 2019/20 campaign sees the Frenchman given a fairly sizeable downgrade. However, three goals in his first three league outings suggest that Lacazette could be about to return to his best form.
3. Thomas Partey (84)
FIFA 20 Rating: 82
The Ghanaian joined Arsenal on deadline day from Atletico Madrid, and instantly becomes the Gunners' highest rated midfielder. Partey's 84 rating is also a personal best for him.
2. Bernd Leno (85)
FIFA 20 Rating: 84
Since coming to England in 2018, Leno has established himself as one of the division's best goalkeepers. The German is the fifth highest rated stopper in the Premier League.
1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87)
FIFA 20 Rating: 88
In what is probably the most outrageous downgrade in FIFA history, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's rating has dropped to 87 for the latest game. However, he'll surely secure a few informs and other special cards to elevate himself into the 90s.
Source : 90min