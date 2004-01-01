FIFA 21: Arsenal Player Ratings for Ultimate Team Revealed

Arsenal ended the 2019/20 season in eighth place - their lowest finish in 25 years. However, it wasn't all doom and gloom, as Mikel Arteta managed to get his hands on the Gunners' fourth FA Cup trophy since 2014.

After last season's mixed success, the north London club have began the new campaign in fine fashion, winning the Community Shield, qualifying for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, as well as picking up three wins from four in the Premier League.

However, their FIFA 21 ratings don't quite seem to reflect this impressive start, and they'll be looking to rectify this before next year's installment. Here are all of Arsenal's FIFA 21 ratings.

32. Folarin Balogun (60)

Balogun is a new addition to FIFA | Harriet Lander/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: N/A



Making his first appearance in FUT, young striker Folarin Balogun has been given a 60 rated card.

31. Matt Macey (65)

Macey featuring for the under-21s | Pete Norton/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 66



A season on the fringes at the Emirates has earned Matt Macey a -1 for this year's game.

30. Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe spent the last few months on loan at Huddersfield | John Early/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 65



A moderately successful loan spell at Huddersfield has earned the young Englishman a solid upgrade. Whether he'll be an Arsenal player by the end of the transfer window remains to be seen.

29. Runar Alex Runarsson (70)

Runarsson arrived at the Emirates this summer | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 70



Replacing the outgoing Emiliano Martinez, the Iceland international has kept his rating from last year.

28. Joe Willock (71)

Willock has become a regular at Arsenal | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 67



Having become a regular in Mikel Arteta's side, Joe Willock makes the jump into the 70s.

27. Eddie Nketiah (71)

Nketiah scored nine times last season | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 68



The England youth international scored nine goals last season during his time at Leeds United and the Gunners, and has made a solid start to the new campaign.

26. Reiss Nelson (72)

Nelson made 22 appearances last season | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 72



Reiss Nelson netted the first Premier League goal of his career in July - scoring a first-half winner against champions Liverpool. This was enough for him to stay at 72 for another year.

25. Gabriel Martinelli (74)

Martinelli had an impressive debut season | Visionhaus/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 68



Following an encouraging debut season which saw him score ten goals in 26 appearances, the teenager can perhaps consider himself unlucky that he isn't gold. Nonetheless, Martinelli has still been given a significant upgrade.

24. William Saliba (74)

Saliba came to Arsenal for a big fee | NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 71



The young Frenchman arrived at Arsenal from Saint-Etienne last summer for a hefty price, and spent the season on loan at the Ligue 1 side. His performances have given him an upgrade of three.

23. Pablo Mari (75)

Mari makes his return to FUT | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: N/A



The former Manchester City man makes his return to Ultimate Team after a year out. Somehow his three appearances at Arsenal have gifted him a gold card for FIFA 21, despite never rating above 69 in previous editions.

22. Rob Holding (75)

Holding celebrates the 2017 FA Cup final | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 76



More like Rob GOLDing! ...(sorry).



The Englishman gets a small downgrade after making just eight league appearances last term.

21. Calum Chambers (75)

Chambers made 14 Premier League appearances last season | Robin Jones/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 75



Calum Chambers stays at 75 for the fourth year running, having made 14 league appearances for the Gunners last season.

20. Bukayo Saka (75)

Saka gets the biggest upgrade from the Arsenal squad | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 65



Bukayo Saka received the seventh biggest upgrade from FIFA 20 to FIFA 21, being given an astonishing +10. And you can't say it isn't deserved. Saka's fantastic performances in defence and on the wing have helped him break into Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.

19. Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Maitland-Niles revived his Arsenal career towards the end of last season | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 75



After a couple of impressive performances in big games, Maitland-Niles has bagged himself a small upgrade from last year.

18. Mohamed Elneny (76)

Elneny has broken back into the Arsenal squad | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 77



After spending the last season on loan at Besiktas, Mohamed Elneny became a bit of a forgotten man at the Emirates. Nonetheless, he has broken back into the Arsenal setup, featuring six times this season.

17. Cedric Soares (76)

The Portuguese made a surprise loan move to Arsenal last January | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 76



Cedric Soares made a surprising impact after joining Arsenal on loan from Southampton last season. The Gunners have since made the deal permanent.

16. Gabriel Magalhaes (78)

Gabriel scored on his debut against Fulham | Julian Finney/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 76



The highly-rated young Brazilian made an instant impact at Arsenal, scoring on his debut against Fulham. The centre-back has been given a +2 from his Lille card.

15. Kieran Tierney (78)

Tierney arrived from Celtic in 2019 | Pool/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 76



The Scotsman became a popular figure during his debut season at the Emirates, and has secured himself a +2 for the upcoming instalment.

14. Sead Kolasinac (78)

The Bosnian looked set to leave Arsenal | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 79



Kolasinac looked likely to leave the Emirates this window, but a move to Bayer Leverkusen fell through. For the third year in a row, the Bosnian gets downgraded by one.

13. Shkodran Mustafi (78)

Mustafi in the FA Cup semi-final | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 79



The German often receives a lot of stick, but has been reasonably solid under Mikel Arteta. A 78 rating reflects this fairly well.

12. Sokratis (79)

Sokratis signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 | Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 84



Sokratis receives his lowest rated Ultimate Team card since FIFA 12. You'd find it hard to believe that the Greek centre-back was an 86 just three games ago.

11. Dani Ceballos (80)

Ceballos is in his second season at Arsenal | Clive Rose/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 81



The Spaniard enjoyed a fairly impressive loan spell at Arsenal last season, so perhaps the downgrade is a little bit harsh. Nonetheless, 80 is a respectable rating.

10. Hector Bellerin (80)

Bellerin remains at 80 for the third year running | Julian Finney/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 80



The Spaniard sticks at 80 again. However, a pace downgrade of five could threaten to make his card far less useful. Nonetheless, he is still the fourth quickest right-back in the league.

9. Granit Xhaka (80)

Xhaka is a divisive figure at the Emirates | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 81



Is Granit Xhaka good? Does anyone actually know? Some think he's a tidy player; others think he's useless. 80 rating - probably fair.

8. David Luiz (80)

Luiz has had a turbulent time in the Premier League | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 83



Another divisive figure is Brazilian centre-back David Luiz. Brilliant on the ball, but so error-prone. Nonetheless, his 80 rating makes him the highest rated Arsenal defender.

7. Willian (82)

Willian moved from Chelsea to Arsenal this summer | Visionhaus/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 82



Nine goals and seven assists for Chelsea last season means that Willian keeps up his impressive record of never having a card below 82 rated in Ultimate Team.

6. Nicolas Pepe (82)

Pepe had a mixed first season at Arsenal | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 83



Arsenal's record signing endured a mixed debut campaign in English football, showing flashes of brilliance without consistently producing the goods. His small downgrade reflects this.

5. Mesut Ozil (82)

Ozil's last few years at Arsenal have been poor | Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 84



Mesut Ozil's stock has been steadily declining over the last few seasons, and this is shown by his FUT ratings. From 89 in FIFA 17, to 88 in FIFA 18, 86 in 19, 84 the year after, and 82 now. He now has his lowest rating since FIFA 10.

4. Alexandre Lacazette (83)

Lacazette has made a strong start to the new season | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 86



A rather underwhelming 2019/20 campaign sees the Frenchman given a fairly sizeable downgrade. However, three goals in his first three league outings suggest that Lacazette could be about to return to his best form.

3. Thomas Partey (84)

Partey arrived at Arsenal on deadline day | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 82



The Ghanaian joined Arsenal on deadline day from Atletico Madrid, and instantly becomes the Gunners' highest rated midfielder. Partey's 84 rating is also a personal best for him.

2. Bernd Leno (85)

Leno has had a good two seasons at Arsenal | Pool/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 84



Since coming to England in 2018, Leno has established himself as one of the division's best goalkeepers. The German is the fifth highest rated stopper in the Premier League.

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87)

Nobody has scored more Premier League goals than Aubameyang since his arrival | Pool/Getty Images

FIFA 20 Rating: 88



In what is probably the most outrageous downgrade in FIFA history, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's rating has dropped to 87 for the latest game. However, he'll surely secure a few informs and other special cards to elevate himself into the 90s.