FIFA 21: The 15 Best Women's Players - Ranked

With FIFA 2021 poised to be released on 9th October, the ratings for this year's women's players are out.

Unsurprisingly, World Cup winners the USA have the greatest number of players on the list, with France, Germany and Holland also well represented. Meanwhile, for no discernible reason, Crystal Dunn isn't there.

Let's take a look at the highest rated women's players on FIFA 2021.

15. Julie Ertz

Country: USA

Position: Defensive midfield

Overall Rating: 88



One of the many star performers from the 2019 World Cup, Chicago Red Stars holding midfielder Ertz was nominated for the 2020 BBC Sport Women's Footballer of the Year award.



A defender and midfielder, the two-time World Cup winner is composure and intelligence personified.

14. Christine Sinclair

Country: Canada

Position: Striker

Overall Rating: 89



Canadian talisman Sinclair is the world's all-time record goalscorer in international football, with 186 goals in 296 appearances.



The forward is an icon of the game, and is showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 37.

13. Almuth Schult

Country: Germany

Position: Goalkeeper

Overall Rating: 89



German number one Schult took up the mantle from the great Nadine Angerer in 2016 and is the highest rated goalkeeper on the game.



The 29-year-old was a Champions League runner up with Wolfsburg during the 2019/20 season, and is an Olympic gold medalist.

12. Lieke Martens

Country: The Netherlands

Position: Midfielder

Overall Rating: 89



Martens shot to fame after a stunning 2017, where she won the Euro 2017 player of the tournament en route to guiding Holland to glory on home soil.



She also won the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award and Best FIFA Women's Player that year, and currently plays her club football for Spanish champions Barcelona.

11. Alex Morgan

Country: USA

Position: Forward

Overall Rating: 90



Fresh from her outrageous move to Tottenham, sporting symbol Alex Morgan is one of five WSL players in the top 15.



The two-time World Cup winner, Olympic champion and 2019 World Cup silver boot winner is a household name - but is currently the only Spurs player on the list.

10. Tobin Heath

Country: USA

Position: Forward

Overall Rating: 90



The second new WSL arrival in the top 15 is Manchester United's statement addition Tobin Heath.



The double World Cup winner and Olympic champion was another standout performer from the USA's 2019 triumph in France, with her speed and ability to beat a player constantly wreaking havoc.

9. Caroline Graham Hansen

Country: Norway

Position: Winger

Overall Ranking: 90



The tricky winger is the only Norwegian player to make the top 15, and the only Scandinavian player to boot (with Pernille Harder cruelly overlooked).



Blessed with supreme technical ability and elegance, Hansen made her senior debut at the age of just 16. She is part of a golden generation of Norwegian talent that also includes Guro Reiten and Ada Hegerberg (presumably excluded because she does not currently represent the national side).

8. Eugenie Le Sommer

Country: France

Position: Striker/Attacking midfielder

Overall Rating: 90



Le Sommer has been a talisman for the French national for nearly a decade, and has been an integral part of the Lyon side who have dominated European football for the last 10 years.



She popped up with the opening goal in the 2020 Champions League final, and can operate out wide, in an advanced midfield role or as a central striker.

7. Lucy Bronze

Country: England

Position: Right-back

Overall Rating: 90



Fresh from her return to Manchester City, Lucy Bronze is the only English player to make the list.



Having announced herself onto the world stage with a series of fine performances at the 2015 World Cup, the 28-year-old has established herself as the best right back on the planet. Fast, strong and athletic, Bronze is at her best when marauding down the flank at pace.

6. Dzsenifer Marozsan

Country: Germany

Position: Attacking midfield

Overall Rating: 91



Marozsan is one of the most technically gifted players in world football, boasting sublime balance and skill.



The attacking midfielder is the highest rated German player in the game, and recently got her hands on her fourth successive Champions League title with Lyon - and fifth of her career.

5. Amandine Henry

Country: France

Position: Defensive midfield

Overall Rating: 91



France captain Henry is the second highest ranked French player on the game, and the highest rated defensive midfielder.



The 30-year-old is one of four members of Lyon's 2020 Champions League winning side, and is renowned for her ability to break up play and shield the back four, enabling Lyon's array of attacking talent to play with freedom going forward.

4. Vivianne Miedema

Country: Holland

Position: Forward

Overall Rating: 91



Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema has the honour of being the highest rated Dutch player, and second highest rated WSL player on the game.



The 24-year-old has spent her career breaking goalscoring records wherever she's gone, such is her unrivalled calmness and composure in front of goal.

3. Wendie Renard

Country: France

Position: Centre-Back

Overall Rating: 92



Wendie Renard is a sporting institution. The lofty centre-half has been instrumental in Lyon's dominance of European football over the last decade.



The French international has won seven Champions League titles, and has an outrageous goalscoring record for a defender, with over 80 goals for club and country.

2. Sam Kerr

Country: Australia

Position: Striker

Overall Rating: 92



Chelsea's Sam Kerr is the only Australian in the top 15, and the highest ranking WSL player on the list.



The forward is the all-time record goalscorer in the NWSL and W-League, and is renowned for her intelligent movement and ability to get in behind opposition backlines.

1. Megan Rapinoe

Country: USA

Position: Winger

Overall Rating: 93



Rapinoe is famed just as much for her political activism as her ability to beat a player.



The 35-year-old is a two-time World Cup winner, an Olympic champion and won the Golden Boot at last summer's World Cup - but admitted herself that she is not the best player in the world, rather the game's biggest name.