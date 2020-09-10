FIFA 21: The Top 100 Rated Players in Ultimate Team

It's time to get planning. With less than a month until FIFA 21 takes over our lives, EA Sports have revealed the ratings of the top 100 players in Ultimate Team.

Not even the footballing geniuses at behind arguably the most popular ever game could have predicted the footballing season we've just witnessed, but if there's one thing we could all predict would remain the same - it's that Lionel Messi would still hold the number one spot in the rankings.

The Barcelona talisman has fended off his old foe Cristiano Ronaldo once again, with the Portugal international consigned to second best for yet another edition of the game.

One of the biggest 'losers' this year is Eden Hazard, with the Belgian's wretched first season at Real Madrid seeing him drop from fourth to 22nd place; a spot behind the highest ranked Englishman on the game, Harry Kane.

Elsewhere, Jan Oblak, Virgil van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne yet again top their respective categories, while 20-year-old wonderkid Erling Haaland sneaks in as he grabs the number 100 spot.

Goalkeepers

(Player/Club / Position/Rating)



Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) GK - 91

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona) GK - 90

Alisson (Liverpool) GK - 90

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) GK - 89

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) GK - 89

Ederson (Manchester City) GK - 88

Samir Handanovic (Inter) GK - 88

Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio​) GK - 87

Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) GK - 87

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) GK - 87

David de Gea (Manchester United) GK - 86

Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach) GK - 86

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan) GK - 85

Bernd Leno (Arsenal) GK - 85

Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig) GK - 85

Defenders

(Player/Club / Position/Rating)



Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) CB - 91

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) CB - 91

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) CB - 88

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) RB - 87

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) CB - 87

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) LB - 87

Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio​) CB - 87

Pique (Barcelona) CB - 86

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) RB - 86

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CB - 86

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) CB - 86

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) LB - 86

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) CB - 85

Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio​) CB - 85

Thiago Silva (Chelsea) CB - 85

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester) RB - 85

Milan Skriniar (Inter) CB - 85

Clement Lenglet (Barcelona) CB - 85

Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio​) CB - 85

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) CB - 85

Diego Godin (Inter) CB - 85

Kyle Walker (Manchester City) RB - 85

Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio​) LB - 85

Midfielders

(Player/Club / Position/Rating)



Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) CAM - 91

Casemiro (Real Madrid) CDM - 89

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) CDM - 88

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CM - 88

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) CDM - 88

Luca Modric (Real Madrid) CM - 87

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) CAM - 87

Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) RW - 87

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) RM - 87

Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) LM - 87

Fabinho (Liverpool) CDM - 87

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) CDM - 87

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) CAM - 86

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) CM - 86

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) CM - 86

Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) CAM - 86

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CDM - 86

David Silva (Real Sociedad) CAM - 86

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) RM - 85

Thiago (Bayern Munich) CM - 85

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) CAM - 85

Luis Alberto (Lazio) CAM - 85

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) RW - 85

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) CAM - 85

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) CAM - 85

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CM - 85

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) CM - 85

Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) CM - 85

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) LM - 85

Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) LM - 85

Parejo (Villarreal) CM - 85

Koke (Atletico Madrid) CM - 85

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) CM - 85

Rodri (Manchester City) CDM - 85

Christian Eriksen (Inter) CAM - 85

Forwards