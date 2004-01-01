FIFA 22: The 30 highest potential players in Career Mode

The key to a successful career mode is planning for the future. Buying ready-made stars is important, but finding those gems with superstar potential is vital to any manager trying to fill their CV with trophies.

Those high-rated players are going to feel so much more fun to play with thanks to the all-new HyperMotion technology, which has revolutionised gameplay by capturing more realistic player movements to make every in-game star feel as close to their true self as possible.

To get ahead of other managers, here's a list of the 30 Career Mode players with the highest potential.

30. Bukayo Saka - 88

Saka is already a star at Arsenal | Clive Rose/Getty Images

A right midfielder on FIFA 22, Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka has the potential to blossom into something special.



With the right management, Saka can grow to 88 overall - a jump of eight from his base rating of 80.

29. Marcus Rashford - 89

Rashford can get even better | CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford is good enough already at an 85, so imagine how good he would be when he hits 89.



His speed and movement are already extremely impressive, and those stats are just going to keep on rising.

28. Federico Valverde - 89

Valverde's stats are already amazing | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

One of the most well-rounded midfielders on the game at the beginning, Federico Valverde's potential is just scary.



He can grow six overall points up to an 89, but his stats are going to go through the roof if you manage him well enough with the right training and play-time.

27. Alphonso Davies - 89

Davies has the second-highest potential among left-backs | Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

There are just two left-backs on this list. First up is Bayern Munich sensation Alphonso Davies.



The Canadian has all the stats of a winger and a lot of room to grow as a defender, so when he hits his potential of 89, he'll be among the most versatile players around.

26. Mason Mount - 89

Mount is already key for club & country | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

A staple in both the Chelsea and England midfield already, Mason Mount still has a lot of room to keep on improving.



An 83 when you first start your save, Mount can quickly grow to 89 overall, making him one of the finest creative midfielders you're likely to find.

25. Eder Militao - 89

Militao has some brilliant stats | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Most managers would be happy with Eder Militao's stats as they are, so the fact that he can grow an extra seven overall spots is absolutely mental.



His pace, defending and physical can all reach crazy heights, making him a nightmare for any attacker if you play your cards right.

24. Jules Kounde - 89

Kounde is among the finest defenders around | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Like Militao, Jules Kounde is an elite defender already, but you'll want to buy him quick because he'll soon start growing into a real behemoth.



The Sevilla starlet won't come cheap because the Spanish side know all about his sky-high potential, but he'll soon be worth every penny.

23. Mason Greenwood - 89

Greenwood is one of England's brightest stars | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Beginning the game as a 78 overall, Mason Greenwood has a boatload of room to grow into the elite forward every England and Manchester United fan knows he can be.



He ships as a right midfielder, but thanks to elite finishing stats, you might want to think about shifting him forward to striker.

22. Dejan Kulusevski - 89

Kulusevski can play multiple positions | Marco Canoniero/Getty Images

Speaking of players capable of excelling in multiple positions, Dejan Kulusevski has proved himself as one of the game's most versatile forwards over the past few years.



He's a right winger by trade, but Kulusevski has the perfect stats to grow into a top class striker or a CAM. Regardless of where you play him, he'll be unreal as an 89-rated player.

21. Eduardo Camavinga - 89

Camavinga is now shining for Real | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Eduardo Camavinga's potential has been abundantly clear ever since his breakthrough in Ligue 1.



Now strutting his stuff at Real Madrid, Camavinga can grow into an 89 overall with the right balance of training and game time. Once he gets there, he'll be the ideal box-to-box midfielder.

20. Alessandro Bastoni - 89

Bastoni is a Serie A superstar | CPS Images/Getty Images

A key cog in the machine that won Inter the Serie A title, young centre-back Alessandro Bastoni is quickly approaching best-in-the-league status.



Once he hits his 89 potential, Bastoni will be one of the dominant forces on any Career Mode save.

19. Jude Bellingham - 89

Bellingham keeps taking his game to new heights | Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

When he debuted at Birmingham as a 16-year-old, Jude Bellingham's sky-high potential was obvious, but even his strongest supporters will confess to being stunned by just how good he has become already.



Beginning the game as a 79 overall, Bellingham can grow to an 89 with the right management, and given just how quickly he has progressed thus far, it won't be long until he hits that mark.

18. Florian Wirtz - 89

Wirtz has plenty of suitors | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Europe's biggest clubs are all sniffing around Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, and with good reason.



He already looks at home in the German top flight, but his career is just getting started. Wirtz will hit 89 in no time, and your team will be set up to dominate for the next decade.

17. Matthijs de Ligt - 90

De Ligt is already an elite defender | SOPA Images/Getty Images

Given he starts the game as an 85 overall, you'll have to pay a pretty penny to land Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, but he's good enough to justify that sort of spend.



Already blessed with some of the best defending and physical stats around, De Ligt can still grow five more overall spots, so you'll want to make sure he's part of your team.

16. Ferran Torres - 90

Torres is a versatile winger | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Ferran Torres' importance to Manchester City is becoming clearer this year, but what has always been obvious is his astronomical potential.



Just 21 at the start of the Career, Torres is already an 82 and is on the rise to a 90. The debate shouldn't be whether you sign him or not, but rather where should you play him?

15. Theo Hernandez - 90

Theo leads the way for left-backs | Marco Canoniero/Getty Images

No left-back has higher potential than Theo Hernandez. That should be enough reason to convince you to sign him.



He's already an 84, boasting a ridiculous combination of physicality and technical ability, but he'll be on another level entirely if you can lead him to his 90 potential.

14. Vinicius Junior - 90

Vinicius is showing his development this year | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior has been a future superstar on FIFA for what feels like an eternity, but somehow, he's still just 21 years old.



By the time he hits that 90 potential, he could easily be the best dribbler in the game and have the shooting stats to make him one of the most clinical wide players int he game too.

13. Dayot Upamecano - 90

Upamecano is impressing with Bayern | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Scouts across the globe have been tracking Dayot Upamecano for years, and that's why there was such a race to sign him this summer. In the end, it was Bayern Munich who won out.



Blessed with some unreal physical attributes and a defensive ability that makes him far better than most his age, and that's before he hits his 90 potential.

12. Ansu Fati - 90

Fati is back from injury | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Nobody on this list grows by more overall spots than Ansu Fati, who can shoot up 14 to a whopping 90.



He's been smashing records at Barcelona for a while now, and with the right management, it won't be long before the winger sends more tumbling down.

11. Ryan Gravenberch - 90

Gravenberch is a key player for Ajax already | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

A lot of young midfielders get compared to Paul Pogba, but rarely are those comparisons as accurate as they are with Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch.



A physically dominant, technically excellent youngster, it won't be long before Gravenberch is on top of the football world, so you'd be wise to make sure he gets there on your team.

10. Jadon Sancho - 91

Sancho is already an elite talent | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Starting as an 87 overall, Jadon Sancho is among the finest players in the world as it is, but the Manchester United man still has a little wiggle room to get even better.



You can watch as Sancho breaks the 90-barrier and makes it all the way to 91. No right-midfielder has higher potential than Sancho.

9. Joao Felix - 91

Felix can grow into a worldbeater | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

As a lesser-spotted centre-forward, Joao Felix has the skills to get involved in so many different areas of the pitch.



With a potential of 91, you're definitely going to want to try figure out his best role.

8. Federico Chiesa - 91

Chiesa can become the best winger on the game | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Tying Sancho for 91 potential as a right winger is Euro 2020 star Federico Chiesa.



A lot of Europe's elite are keeping a very close eye on Chiesa these days, and that's no surprise. Should he hit 91 overall, he'll be among the best wide men on the game.

7. Pedri - 91

Pedri is vital for Barcelona | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Pedri's rise to superstardom has been one of the most impressive in recent memory. To be an indispensable player for a club like Barcelona is no mean feat, but to do so at 18 years old is unheard of.



Barcelona see him as one of the best midfield prospects on the planet, and his potential of 91 reflects that.

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 92

Alexander-Arnold is the game's leading right-back | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Leading the charge for right-backs is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is the first player to have a 92 overall potential on this list.



The Liverpool man begins as an 87 and comes with the kind of price tag you'd expect, but can you really put a price on a player who can grow into the undisputed best player in the world in his position?

5. Kai Havertz - 92

Havertz's potential is enormous | Nicolò Campo/Getty Images

Chelsea's Champions League hero, Kai Havertz has shown flashes of his ability to perform on the biggest stage already, but he's only just getting started.



He's rated 84 at the start of the game but will soon fly up to 92 if you handle him correctly. Should he hit those heights, he'll be one of the most unique forwards going.

4. Phil Foden - 92

Foden is already a superstar | Michael Regan/Getty Images

After years of hype, we're now seeing what all the fuss surrounding Phil Foden was really about.



Just like Havertz, he begins the game as an 84 and can fly up to a 92, so bring him in quick before his price tag goes even higher.

3. Gianluigi Donnarumma - 93

Donnarumma leads the goalkeepers | John Berry/Getty Images

No prizes for guessing the goalkeeper with the highest potential. This spot has been reserved for Gianluigi Donnarumma for a while now.



The difference this year, however, is that Donnarumma starts off as the fourth-best goalkeeper on the planet already, so keep him happy and you'll get well over a decade of elite service out of the Italian.

2. Erling Haaland - 93

Haaland is a real wonderkid | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Already one of the scariest strikers walking the earth, Erling Haaland is wanted by pretty much every European giant. He's an absolute machine at 88 overall, and thinking about what he could do at 93 is a scary thought.



However, there's another striker whose potential is slightly higher...

1. Kylian Mbappe - 95

Mbappe leads the way | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Leading the way is Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe, whose potential of 95 has him clear at the top of this list.



Real Madrid are trying to take advantage of his contract situation out in the real world, and you absolutely need to try do the same. Chances to sign someone like Mbappe don't come around too often.

