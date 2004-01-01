Fiorentina hint Dusan Vlahovic is resisting Arsenal transfer

Fiorentina director Joe Barone has confirmed that "some English clubs" have been in contact regarding a deal for Dusan Vlahovic, but the player has not engaged in talks over a departure.

The Serbian striker has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 20 goals in 24 games for La Viola and helping his country qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

90min revealed recently that Arsenal are willing to meet Fiorentina's £66m price tag for the coveted frontman, though he doesn't want to be rushed into a decision over his future.

And Barone has told Italian media that Fiorentina's transfer window isn't over just yet, though expressed his annoyance at Vlahovic's camp for refusing to keep in touch with the club at such a critical time.

"There will be some exits but we will also be very careful," Barone told Florence-based La Nazione.

"The market is not closed. Some English clubs have made contact, but there is no agreement yet. We are open [to selling] but there can't be a deal unless someone [Vlahovic] agrees.

"I haven't heard anything from them [Vlahovic's representatives]. I had asked Vlahovic's agent to be clear, but I haven't heard anything, no contact at all."

La Nazione report that the other English side who have been in touch with Fiorentina over Vlahovic is Manchester City, though 90min understands that Arsenal are the only club to make a bid this month.