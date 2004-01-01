Football transfer rumours: Liverpool become Bellingham frontrunners; Osimhen's four suitors

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Liverpool lead Real Madrid and Manchester City in the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The Reds are ready to pay a British record transfer fee to bring the midfielder to Anfield. (Football Insider)

In terms of potential outgoings at Liverpool, the agent of Mohamed Salah has played down reports insisting that the Egyptian forward is looking to leave the club. (Liverpool Echo)

Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus has insisted he will begin negotiations over a new contract 'when the time is right' amid links to Manchester United. A move to Everton broke down last summer. (De Telegraaf)

Arsenal are ready to offer Folarin Balogun to AC Milan in an attempt to re-sign midfielder Ismael Bennacer this summer. (Calciomercatoweb)

Manchester United are preparing a double swoop for Napoli stars Kim Min-jae and Victor Osimhen following their impressive seasons in Italy. (Football Insider)

While they have also been linked to Harry Kane, Manchester United are one of the four main contenders to sign Osimhen, joining Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG. (Sky Sports)

Another player on Chelsea's radar is Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, with Graham Potter informing the Blues hierarchy he would like to strengthen in that position. (Football Insider)

Chelsea are also monitoring the situation of Inter's Andre Onana, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham. (TMW)

Robert Lewandowski has urged Barcelona to spend big in the summer window to ensure that they are successful next season. (ESPN)

One name on Barcelona's shortlist is Federico Chiesa, with Xavi willing to sell a number of key players to fund a move for the Juventus winger. (Calciomercatoweb)

