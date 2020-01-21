Gabriel Martinelli Discusses Arsenal 'Dream' & Deciding His International Future

​Gabriel Martinelli has revealed he hasn't decided which country he will pledge his international allegiance for yet, as he is eligible to play for both Brazil and Italy.

The teenager has been a sensation at Arsenal this season, scoring ten goals in 21 outings in all competitions and earning rave reviews across Europe for some dazzling displays.

Real Madrid have already been credited with interest in the 18-year-old forward, who only signed for Arsenal over the summer in a £6m deal from Ituano in the country of his birth, Brazil. However, despite being born in Guarulhos, Martinelli is able to play for Italy at international level due to his father. He has yet to feature for the senior Brazil team, but has represented them at Under-23 level.

His senior international future is something that Martinelli admits he is yet to decide, although wearing the Brazilian shirt is something that he admits he thinks about.

"Of course, I do [think about playing for Brazil] . But I’m still young. My main focus now is Arsenal. If I get a call-up it’s a consequence of what I do here," he told Brazilian publication Estadão.

"I have the option to play for either Brazil or Italy. I haven’t decided anything yet. I’m doing my job here for Arsenal. And as I said, this talk is a consequence of what I’m doing here."

His superb form under Mikel Arteta has seen Martinelli become a ​Premier League regular, with calls for him to keep his spot in the side even after top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns from suspension. It's a scenario at ​Arsenal that Martinelli didn't foresee, but one he insists is a 'dream' come true and one he won't let slip.

"Yes, it is a dream," he added. "Not only mine but for my whole family, who have always had dreams for me. I just have to say thanks for the moment I’m living. I know I have to keep going the same way I did before I got here. My father and mother talk to me a lot and always keep me grounded and tell me to keep fighting."