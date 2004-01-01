Gary Neville explains why Arsenal won't win the Premier League

Gary Neville insists that Manchester City will win the Premier League title for a third season in a row despite Arsenal opening up an eight-point gap at the top of the table.

The Gunners took advantage of City's loss in the Manchester derby on Saturday by downing bitter rivals Spurs in a comfortable 2-0 win.

An own goal from Hugo Lloris and strike from Martin Odegaard separated the two sides on paper, but Arsenal were a cut above Antonio Conte's side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal now boast 15 wins from the 18 Premier League games they've played this season, with their only defeat coming in a 3-1 loss against Manchester United in September.

Though they've bounced back from that defeat to take 32 points from a possible 36, Neville told Sky Sports after the game of his belief that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will overhaul the Gunners and go on one of their famous winning runs.

"If Erling Haaland starts to kick on, if City start to purr, if the defence starts to shore up a bit more than it has done, and they need Ruben Dias back if they can, I think City will win it.

Watch 90min's latest YouTube show as Shebahn Aherne hosts Scott Saunders, Harry Symeou and Grizz Khan to discuss the weekend's Premier League action!

Click here to visit and subscribe to the channel!

"At some point, there will be a very difficult period for Arsenal this season. Is it conceivable that Arsenal are going to continue as they are? I don't think it is. Could they draw two and lose one in a three-game period, and if they did that, their lead is gone, and the pack is up with them? That's what I think is going to happen, we'll see a traditional Premier League season where a team goes out, the pacemaker, and then they'll get drawn back in a little bit.

"But I still think that this season is going to be far better for Arsenal than I ever imagined it would be."

Neville did say he hoped Arsenal would go on to win the league, and said of Mikel Arteta: "I know Arsenal fans will batter me, as they have been doing for the last four months, I hope you win it! I think for Mikel Arteta, it's so difficult for young managers to break that [Antonio] Conte, [Jurgen] Klopp, [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Pep] Guardiola, [Jose] Mourinho mould and become one of those super managers. You can't break them.

"If Arteta wins the league this season, he breaks into that bunch. He's doing it anyway, because his football is fantastic. But he needs to win that trophy. A Champions League, a Premier League, they are the super managers, the ones that win those trophies. So, fingers crossed that they do win it, if Man Utd can't, which I don't think they can, because I'd rather have that for the Premier League.

"Man City have won too many titles for me!"