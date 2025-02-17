Havertz to miss the rest of the season

Arsenal have confirmed Kai Havertz will miss the rest of the season after injuring his hamstring while training in Dubai.

"He was going to stop a shot after a set-piece and stretched the leg and he felt his hamstring," Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said.

"We were having a great camp in Dubai, recharging, training, having some time off and connecting again with nature and a different environment.

"And then the injury happened in a very unexpected way, certainly. So it's a big blow, obviously, because of the injuries that we have."

Havertz's absence leaves Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri as Arsenal's only other available attacking options.

Bukayo Saka is still some way from returning from his hamstring injury and Gabriel Jesus is out for the season with his knee injury.