How Arsenal's 13 International Stars Fared in the November Break

It's finally over. No more international football until March next year. None of those cruel muscle injuries that bug club managers when their players head out to represent their country.

The Premier League returns for a lengthy, non-disrupted spell at the weekend with an intriguing bunch of fixtures heading our way. One of the most exciting fixtures on paper has to be the visit of Mikel Arteta's men to Leeds as they bid for a change of fortune after a miserable run of form before the international break.

It is unfortunate that Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Egypt and Bosnia respectively.

However, plenty of Spurs players have been in action all across the globe over the past week. Let's see how they got on ahead of their return to proper (club) football, shall we?

1. Bukayo Saka & Ainsley Maitland-Niles - England

Bukayo Saka couldn't have wished for a better week after playing the full 90 minutes in England's victories over Iceland and the Republic of Ireland. He played the majority of the Three Lions' game with Belgium too, after Ben Chilwell limped off with a back spasm.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles, meanwhile, came off the bench against the Republic of Ireland and Iceland, but didn't feature in the 2-0 loss in Belgium.

2. Héctor Bellerín - Spain

Héctor Bellerín was part of Spain's squad for their triple header against Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.



The Spaniard isn't first choice for his country though, and although he started for La Roja in their 1-1 draw with Netherlands, he wasn't part of the side that tore the Germans apart 6-0.

3. Kieran Tierney - Scotland