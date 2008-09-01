Images of Striking Arsenal 2020/21 Away Kit Leaked Online

Images of Arsenal's 2020/21 away kit have been leaked online - and it's quite a shirt.

adidas had postponed their initial launch of the home and away kits due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the home shirt has already been found on sale, confirming the design that previous leaks had suggested.

According to Footy Headlines, Arsenal will don a white away top next season for the first time in 10 years, and this will be accompanied by maroon shorts and white socks.

#AFC Breaking | @Footy_Headlines can today give us a detailed look at what they strongly expect the Arsenal 2020/21 Away Shirt to look like. pic.twitter.com/1fznoclXOF — Chris Davison (@cdavison_afc) May 28, 2020

The shirt bares sponsor Emirates' new, extended tag line of 'Emirates - Fly Better' as the main sponsor, while Visit Rwanda's logo is on the left sleeve.

What is most eye catching is the shirt's maroon, marble print, which has so far been dividing opinion online

Some fans have suggested it has taken inspiration from raspberry ripple ice cream. It does also look suspiciously like Terry Butcher has just put in a shift while wearing it.

However, other supporters have jumped to the shirt's defence and have expressed their delight with the new, edgy design.

The kit design is not dissimilar to the white shirt and maroon shorts worn by Arsenal during the 2008/09 campaign.

Footy Headlines report that the strip will be launched in July 2020.

The third kit is rumoured to be dark navy, complete with light orange trims, although no full images of this strip have been leaked yet.

??????????? Adidas Arsenal & Juventus 20-21 Home Kits Leaked: https://t.co/TCLXyg4Y9b — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 26, 2020

On Tuesday, pictures of the Arsenal home shirt emerged online, loosely drawing inspiration from their 1994/95 kit - George Graham's final season in charge.

The home shirt is expected to be officially released over the coming weeks.

This is adidas' second year of supplying Arsenal kits, having taken over from Puma at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Their first set of kits were an absolute triumph, with the classic home strip and iconic yellow away jersey particularly popular.