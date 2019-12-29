Inter Join Barcelona in Pursuit of Arsenal Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

​Inter have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the 30-year-old seems destined to leave the Emirates stadium in the summer.

The Gabonese international has rejected a possible contract extension with the Gunners, and with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2020/21 season, the Arsenal hierarchy is resigned to losing the talismanic striker.

Aubameyang's incredible goalscoring form has attracted the attention of Spanish champions Barcelona, but according to ​the Mirror, Serie A side Inter are prepared to battle it out for the forward's signature next summer.

​Arsenal are not willing to sell Aubameyang in the January transfer window, but the 30-year-old will have only 12 months remaining on his contract when the summer comes around, meaning the Gunners will be forced into listening to offers for the Gabon international.

​Barcelona have long admired the Arsenal star, and the stalemate in his contract negotiations will have sparked their interest even further. La Blaugrana will face competition to land their summer target however, with Italian giants Inter also tracking Aubameyang's situation.

Antonio Conte splashed £60m on ​Romelu Lukaku over the summer, and brought in loanee Alexis Sanchez in a bid to bolster his attacking options, but I Nerazzurri may also make a move for the wantaway Gunners star.

Arsenal handed ​Aubameyang the captain's armband this season following Granit Xhaka's individual problems, but this extra incentive is unlikely to keep him in north London beyond the summer.

The ​ex-Borussia Dortmund star is desperate to play Champions League football, and as Arsenal continue to slip up under new boss Mikel Arteta, their participation in the European competition is in major doubt.

The Gunners are currently languishing in 12th place in the Premier League table, after throwing away a late lead over top-four rivals ​Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. Arteta's men host ​Manchester United on Wednesday night, as the Spanish boss aims to clinch his first victory in charge of his new side.