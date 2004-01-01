Teams
Ivan Toney confirms decision on January exit from Brentford
Ivan Toney confirms his decision on a January transfer from Brentford amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.
Ivan Toney has confirmed he will be staying at Brentford for the rest of the season as he nears his return to competitive action.
