José Mourinho Bites Back at Arsenal Over Sheffield United Jibe

Tottenham Hotspur manager José Mourinho has warned Arsenal that they should clean up their own mess before they start making jokes at their rivals.





Thursday's 3-1 loss at the hands of Sheffield United had some Spurs fans calling for Mourinho to be sacked as they appear unlikely to qualify for the Europa League next season, with their Champions League aspirations long gone.





Spurs were thumped by Sheffield United

Arsenal enjoyed it so much that they posted the highlights of their own victory over the Blades on Facebook with the caption "It's not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane", despite knowing full-well that Mourinho would obviously bite back.





Well, he has.





"If they were top of the league or fighting for top four and in a really good moment, they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others," Mourinho said (via the Daily Mail).





"You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble. So I think in the end it’s a little more about that. They don’t have much to celebrate, so they have to take any opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.





Spurs will face Arsenal at home on 12 July

"I don’t like to connect the club with such posts or tweets because probably the person who did it did it by himself. I don’t believe it was (Mikel) Arteta who posted it — probably it was some guy who has been working from home for three months. No problem, at home we will be waiting for them!"





Mourinho was then asked whether finishing below Arsenal in the table would bother him, but the boss insisted that while Arsenal dream of dominating north London, he dreams of dominating England.





"To be honest, to be the champions of north London means nothing to me," said Mourinho. "You must be bigger than that and have more ambition than that."





Spurs currently find themselves tenth in the Premier League table, four points behind Arsenal in seventh. But they have the chance to close that gap to just one point when they face Carlo Ancelotti's Everton on Monday evening.





