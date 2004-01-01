Juventus in talks with Fiorentina over Dusan Vlahovic transfer

Juventus have entered talks over a €60m deal for coveted Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, 90min understands.

The Serbia international has continued his stunning form this season, scoring 20 goals in 24 matches in all competitions to draw the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Fiorentina had an offer on the table from Arsenal - worth in excess of £60m - while they were also aware that Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham were all following him closely.

However, 90min revealed on Monday that Vlahovic had informed Fiorentina that he wants to join their Serie A rivals Juventus - confirming Viola fans' and president Rocco Commisso's worst fears amid bad blood over the transfer of Federico Chiesa in 2020.

A source has confirmed to 90min that Juve have now made their move for the 21-year-old, with an offer worth €60m plus bonuses prompting talks for a player valued at €70m by his current employers.

Personal terms are all but agreed, and with Fiorentina resigned to losing their latest talisman to their old foe, negotiations are not expected to be protracted.

Indeed, Fiorentina have already lined up a replacement in prolific Basel frontman Arthur Cabral. The Brazilian has netted 27 times in 30 appearances this season, as well as laying on eight assists.

Juventus have long been considered as frontrunners for Vlahovic, but his form over the last 12 months has seen other suitors emerge and it looked like he could be heading for England.

Fiorentina had previously made it clear they did not want to sell Vlahovic to Juve - who have a history of taking their best players - but the Serb's position has forced their hand.

The most recent big transfer between the two saw Chiesa move to Juventus on a two-year loan in 2020, with the Turin giants then having the option to buy for an eventual fee of less than £50m - which is now seen as a huge bargain.

That prompted Fiorentina's president Commisso to accuse the Bianconeri of 'stealing' the Italian attacker.

