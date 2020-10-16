Kieran Tierney Available for Arsenal Clash with Manchester City

Kieran Tierney is expected to be available for Arsenal's Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday after the club successfully had his isolation period cut short.

Tierney was informed that he would have to isolate for 14 days after his Scotland teammate Stuart Armstrong tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday 7 October.

The Arsenal left back was subsequently sent home from international duty, alongside Armstrong and Celtic's Ryan Christie, and the trio missed Scotland's Nations League ties with Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Isolating for a 14-day period meant Tierney would not have been able to return to the Arsenal squad until 21 October, missing Saturday's clash with Manchester City and having just one day of training with his teammates before their Europa League clash with Rapid Wien on Thursday evening.

However, according to the Telegraph, the 23-year-old's isolation period has been cut short, and Tierney will be part of the Arsenal squad that makes the trip to Manchester for Saturday evening's clash.

The Scotland international was informed he would have to self-isolate after coming into contact with Armstrong - but both Arsenal and Tierney insisted that he had maintained social distancing guidelines when with his international teammate.

Tierney has featured three times in the Premier League this season | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tierney was also reported to have tested positive for coronavirus over the summer and subsequently already have antibodies to the virus - only adding to Mikel Arteta's frustration over the situation.

"We know the history with the player and what happened in the last few months with him as well," the Arsenal boss said on Friday [via the Guardian].

"So we are very reassured that there is no risk for him to be involved with us. That is the case we are defending really strongly with the authorities. I will be extremely disappointed if he is not able to play at the weekend.”