Leandro Trossard's Arsenal shirt number revealed

Arsenal have confirmed that new signing Leandro Trossard will wear the number 19 shirt following his £27m January transfer from Brighton.

It is the shirt most recently worn by club record signing Nicolas Pepe, who is currently on loan at French club Nice until the end of the season.

Trossard previously wore number 11 at Brighton, but that jersey has belonged to Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal since 2021. The number 17 he wore for Belgium at the 2022 World Cup is also currently taken in north London, occupied by full-back Cedric Soares.

The 28-year-old, whose departure from Brighton came under a cloud following a fall out with manager Roberto De Zerbi, does have a brief history with 19 though. He wore it during a season on loan at OH Leuven in 2015/16 and in his only appearance for Belgium Under-21s.

Arsenal’s 19 shirt has had a mixed history since fixed squad numbers became a thing in English football in 1993. Aside from Pepe, undeniably a flop, it has been used by Santi Cazorla and Gilberto Silva. It was also the number that Jack Wilshere made his name wearing.

Others in the 19 jersey have included Bernd Leno, John Jensen, Remi Garde, Junichi Inamoto, Stefan Malz, Chris Kiwomya and Jimmy Carter.

