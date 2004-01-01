Leicester resigned to losing Youri Tielemans this summer

Leicester City have resigned themselves to the fact that Youri Tielemans will be leaving the club and are prepared to listen to offers for the Belgian this summer, 90min understands.

Tielemans has only missed a handful of games in all competitions for the Foxes since he signed from Monaco, initially on loan, in January 2019.

The 25-year-old was a vital part of the Leicester teams that recorded back-to-back fifth-placed finishes in the Premier League, and he capped off a fine personal 2020/21 campaign by netting the winner in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, as well as winning the club's Player of the Season award.

However, like most of Brendan Rodgers' squad, his form has tailed off this term - with Leicester enduring a largely underwhelming campaign that has been affected significantly by injuries to key players.

Tielemans was heavily linked with a transfer away from King Power Stadium last summer but no move materialised. Ever since, Leicester have been trying to tie him down to a longer-term contract - his current deal expires in summer 2023.

However, Tielemans has repeatedly knocked back the club's offers and 90min understands that the Foxes have now lost hope of keeping him. As a result, Leicester are prepared to listen to offers this summer in the region of £40m, but a deal may very well be closer to the £30m they paid Monaco for him back in 2019.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Tielemans but Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have all been following the situation closely too. Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United had been keeping tabs in the past, though it remains to be seen whether they will renew their interest.

Despite Leicester's woes and Tielemans' likely departure, 90min understands that the club are still backing Rodgers to turn things around next season, despite their Europa Conference League semi-final exit and shaky domestic form - defeat to Everton at the weekend saw them drop to 14th in the Premier League table.

Club Brugge's Charles De Ketelaere and PSV Eindhoven's Noni Madueke are among the targets they are considering signing, with Rodgers set to be handed a generous budget to strengthen the squad.