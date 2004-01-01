Liverpool vs Arsenal: Combined XI Ahead of Premier League Clash

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night as the two unbeaten sides face off in matchday three of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Remarkably, the Gunners head to Merseyside having won the previous two meetings, the most recent being the Community Shield penalty shootout victory at Wembley at the end of August.

Can Arsenal make it three wins over Liverpool on the spin? If the combined XI we've pieced together (based on fitness form) is anything to go by, then no, no they probably can't.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson Becker (GK) - Bernd Leno has proven himself to be a fine shot stopper, but Alisson is simply the best keeper in the league.



Fabinho (CB) - Has proven himself useful in times of injury with his effortless ability to slot into centre-back. At Stamford Bridge he had Timo Werner pocketed.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The best defender in the world gets into every lineup you can make. Unless it's one specifically designed to be bad.



Kieran Tierney (CB) - While labelling Tierney as Arsenal's best defender is hardly much praise, there is a strong case for him and Robertson being the best two left-backs in the country. He's proven his worth in central defence too, hence his inclusion here.

2. Midfielders & Wing-Backs

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RWB) - A position many would like to see him play regularly for England, we'll provide that option here. At right wing-back, he can whip in those delicious crosses and ease himself of those pesky defensive duties.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - In just 45 minutes of football he's already struck fear into the rest of the Premier League and sparked elation in the red half of Merseyside. A partnership with Xhaka? Why not.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - With Fabinho in defence, the holding midfield duties will fall on the Swiss international's shoulders. From disgraced outcast to one of the first names on the teamsheet for Arsenal, we'll give him the nod here.



Andrew Robertson (LWB) - A similar situation as TTA, Robertson is undoubtedly the better overall defender of the two. Still, it'd be interesting to see him barely have to defend at all in a side that's stuffed full of attacking talent.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 'One-season wonder' Salah has dashed all the dreams of his doubters by proving everyone that he still remains one of the finest of his position in the world. Always a threat, always got a goal or two or three in him.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - It's bizarre lining the Arsenal captain down the middle considering he's a fully fledged winger now, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten the role. Has actually played as a striker for Arsenal more than he hasn't and is just 18 shy of 100 goals for the club.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Best left-winger in the world? Good luck arguing the case against that claim for a Senegalese forward who continues to defy belief. You can't get the ball off him, you can't stop him getting past you, you can't stop him scoring and you can't stop him being generally devastating.