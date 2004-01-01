Liverpool vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

This time for real...

Following the postponement of their first scheduled meeting, Arsenal's trip to Liverpool on Thursday is now the first leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final.

A Covid-19 'outbreak' in the Liverpool camp saw the first tie called off, but Jurgen Klopp has since confirmed that there were actually a lot of false positives and only Trent Alexander-Arnold was found to have actually contracted the virus.

Most of Klopp's first-teamers got an extra rest and then sat out the FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury, so they should be well rested for this one.

Arsenal, on the other hand, looked leggy as they crashed out of the cup at the hands of Nottingham Forest at the weekend and are looking to put an end to their run of two straight defeats.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Thursday 13 January, 19:45 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN+ (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel

Referee? Michael Oliver

VAR? Darren England

Liverpool team news

Alexander-Arnold is dealing with Covid-19 | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold's involvement is up in the air as the club wait for a last-minute call on his return from Covid-19. Goalkeeper Alisson should be available after his own negative test, although the Brazilian is yet to play in this competition this season and could be left out in favour of Caoimhin Kelleher.

AFCON absentees Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane will obviously miss out, as will the injured troop of Harvey Elliott, Divock Origi, Thiago Alcantara and Nat Phillips.

Arsenal team news

Gabriel has served his suspension | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Gabriel Magalhaes should start in defence for this one after completing his suspension, but Mikel Arteta still has a lot of issues to worry about.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe are all in Cameroon, Granit Xhaka is battling Covid-19 and Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu have both been struggling with injuries which could keep them out of this one.

Liverpool vs Arsenal head-to-head record

Liverpool have won two on the bounce against the Gunners, securing a 4-0 win at Anfield earlier this season to go along with a 3-0 triumph at the Emirates towards the end of last season.

Arsenal's last win in this fixture actually came in this competition in October 2020. In the fourth round, the two played out a goalless draw and went to penalties, from which the Gunners emerged victorious after Divock Origi and Harry Wilson fluffed their lines from the spot.

The previous Carabao Cup tie, 12 months earlier, also went to penalties, with Liverpool coming out on top in that one.

Liverpool vs Arsenal score prediction

Liverpool will expect a win at home | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Neither side are at their strongest from a personnel perspective, but Arsenal's absences look to be significantly more problematic.

Losing Partey and Xhaka is a massive blow and Liverpool will look to be all over that, and while they won't exploit it as well as they could at full strength, Jurgen Klopp's men will fancy their chances of doing some damage.

Expect a decent response from Arsenal after their FA Cup humiliation, but Liverpool will have no problem spoiling their fun.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal