Lyon Interested in Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi - Midfielder Still Training Alone

Lyon could consider making a move for Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi if Houssem Aouar departs the club this summer, with the Gunners midfielder still training alone.





The 21-year-old was seen grabbing Brighton's Neal Maupay by the throat during his side's 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls back in June, while it has also been noted that he taunted and insulted his opponents throughout the clash.





Guendouzi hasn't yet apologised for his actions

Guendouzi has not featured for the north London side since. In fact, he hasn't even made the substitutes bench for any of Arsenal's last four Premier League games. Manager Mikel Arteta has since warned the Frenchman publicly in a bid to ensure he learns from his mistakes, but Guendouzi's reluctance to apologise has left his future in some doubt.





ESPN now report that Guendouzi is still continuing to train alone and away from the rest of his teammates. It is once again noted that Arteta has asked the youngster to apologise for his actions in recent weeks, but he is still yet to do that.





Guendouzi's agent will have a meeting with Arteta and Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi next week in an attempt to resolve the current issue. But despite the fact that the former Lorient man 'wants' to stay and the club also want to see him remain, Guendouzi 'might' have to be sold if the current situation persists.





Lyon could move for Guendouzi

Felix Hervé of Canal Plus has also taken to his Twitter to report that Guendouzi is attracting interest from France - specifically Lyon. The Ligue 1 outfit view him as an ideal replacement for Houssem Aouar, who could be on his way out of the club this summer.





Interestingly, Hervé adds that Guendouzi is no longer part of Arteta's plans, while the player himself is interested in the move. Guendouzi, however, does want to be playing in Europe as he looks to break into the France squad on a permanent basis.



