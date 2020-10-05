Matteo Guendouzi Joins Hertha Berlin on Loan From Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan.

The France Under-21 international showed plenty of promise upon joining the Gunners from Lorient in 2018, but his attitude and application haven't impressed Mikel Arteta. His appearance from the bench against Liverpool last week was his first involvement in a matchday squad since June's 2-1 defeat to Brighton.

Mohamed Elneny's return has pushed him further down the pecking order and he now heads to Germany for the 2020/21 season looking to revive his stagnating career.

Guendouzi told Hertha's website: "The discussions with those responsible convinced me. I don't just want to develop personally, but help the whole association to take the next step."

General manager Michael Preetz added: "With Mattéo we get a player who, despite his young age, with his experience of almost 60 Premier League games, makes our midfield even more flexible. He brings aspects that further improve our game."

Jung und trotzdem schon mit viel Premier League Erfahrung!

Herzlich willkommen bei Hertha BSC, @MatteoGuendouzi#DieZukunftGehoertBerlin #hahohe pic.twitter.com/2zfUyfmvcd — Michael Preetz (@michaelpreetz) October 5, 2020

He will replace Marko Grujic in Berlin, after Hertha failed to secure the Liverpool midfielder's return for a third season running.

Hertha currently sit 13th in the Bundesliga after three games, picking up a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen before losses to Eintracht Frankfurt and champions Bayern Munich. They finished tenth in the league last season.

Guendouzi has made 82 appearances in total for Arsenal, despite just turning 21 in April. He impressed in spells under former manager Unai Emery, but has been frequently missing from Arsenal's matchday squads since the loss at Brighton last season.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Emiliano Martinez have been sold this window, while Konstantinos Mavropanos has also been sent out on loan to Germany, this time with Stuggart.

There could still be an incoming transfer for the Gunners before the window shuts, with talk surrounding Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey picking up pace. The Ghana international is having a medical in Spain ahead of a potential move.