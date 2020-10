Matteo Guendouzi has hinted that his time at Arsenal is over after sealing a loan move away from the club during the most recent transfer window.

The Frenchman was a regular fixture under previous Gunners boss Unai Emery, but following Mikel Arteta's appointment he gradually found himself further away from the starting lineup before being eventually frozen out altogether.

Arriving from Lorient in Ligue 2 for a fee in the region of £7m in 2018, Guendouzi was seen as one of Europe's brightest young midfielders and featured 48 times across all competition in his debut campaign in England.

However, as his form deteriorated, so too did his attitude, with a string of off-field disciplinary issues resulting in Arteta banishing him from even training with the senior side. His last game for the club came in late June as he was involved in a fracas with Neal Maupay during the Gunners' 2-1 loss to Brighton.

A season-long loan move to Hertha Berlin came to fruition before the end of the window, with Guendouzi hinting that he may not return to the club.

"I played over 80 games there and had a good, intense time there," he told Kicker. "I learned a lot there in terms of sport and grew up there. It was two good years for me.

"I also had a very good relationship with Mesut Özil, and Bernd Leno, both of them told me a lot of good things about the Bundesliga."

Despite having two years left on his Arsenal deal, the 21-year-old does not appear to be part of Arteta's plans, and a 2021 summer departure is set to take place. Arsenal's sky-high valuation prevented them from moving him on permanently in the previous window, with no club willing to meet their estimation or accept him as makeweight in another deal.

