Mikel Arteta Addresses Kieran Tierney Exit Rumours

Mikel Arteta was quick to shoot down talk of Kieran Tierney leaving Arsenal in the summer to fund a squad rebuild, insisting that the full back 'isn't going anywhere'.





Since the Premier League resumed, the Scot has been one of the Gunners' most reliable players, playing his part in a defence that has conceded just two goals throughout the club's current five-game unbeaten run.





Having been beset by injuries since joining Arsenal last summer, rumours had circulated that the now fully fit Tierney may be sold in the summer in order to inject some much-needed funds into the club. Arteta, however, shot down such suggestions immediately.





“He’s not going anywhere,” Arteta said ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham (via Goal). “I really like him. I’m very impressed him. Everybody loves him at the club and he earns that every single day with the way he treats people, the way he works and the energy he brings to the place.





“And then with his performances, I am delighted. He has adapted really well, he is a player that gives you everything in every session and every game. And the quality he has added as well. He’s still so young, he has things to improve obviously but he’s been a great addition to the team."





Boyhood Celtic fan Tierney had initially struggled to settle in England, with the injury setbacks and adaptation to London bringing about some early difficulties. Yet, having battled through those concerns, Arteta heaped praise on the left-back for his commitment and desire.





Tierney cost Arsenal £25m last summer

“He had a really difficult period because of the injury, because he moved to a different city and to a different context,” he added. “In Glasgow he was at a club that was winning all the time where he was very settled. It was a challenge for him and he’s been dealing with that in the best possible way, with some difficulties.





“He needed the club to support him, he needed his team-mates to make life easier for him and we all tried to help him. But you help him with pleasure because of what he brings and how willing he is all the time to work and improve.”





