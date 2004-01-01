Mikel Arteta Gives Injury Update on Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has played down injury fears over returning winger Gabriel Martinelli, who was forced off early in the second half against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on the first senior start of his comeback from a long-term knee problem.

Having previously played 45 minutes for the Under-23 team in the EFL Trophy and just under 20 minutes as a substitute in Saturday’s Premier League defeat by Everton, Martinelli started Tuesday's game for Arsenal and looked lively in the first half.

The young Brazilian registered an assist for Alexandre Lacazette’s first half equaliser, but the Gunners collapsed soon after his withdrawal and lost 4-1.

Martinelli, who scored ten goals in all competitions in his debut season, had been out for six months as a result of cartilage damage sustained in training during ‘Project Restart’. But Arteta quickly moved to allay concerns of a relapse, explaining after the game it was just an impact knock.

“It was just a really bad kick on his shin and it was swelling up and he could not continue,” the boss explained, via Arsenal.com.

Martinelli was making his first senior start since recovering from a knee injury | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“[At half-time] he was pushing, he was saying he was completely fine, that he wanted to carry on. He had a scar that wasn't open and he wanted to try, so we gave him the opportunity to try and when he was on the pitch he was uncomfortable so it was an easy decision to take him off.”

Martinelli was a bright spark and a rare highlight for Arsenal on another otherwise difficult night for the club and Arteta was pleased with what he saw from a player still so young and raw.

"He has a unique energy and a way to transmit his passion for the game. He plays the game in a different way to any other player. It's hard to compare him, but what I have to say is that it's great to have him back,” the under pressure Spaniard continued.

Martintelli had to come off because of a knock to his shin | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“To bring that experience, that fight...to play against this opponent after such a long time out, in the way he did in the first half, it's something to be really proud and happy about.”

