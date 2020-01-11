Mikel Arteta Provides Bukayo Saka Injury Update After Burnley Stalemate

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed winger Bukayo Saka is set for further tests after being forced off at half-time during Sunday's 0-0 draw with Burnley.
The 18-year-old, who has been filling in at left-back to help Arteta cope with a defensive injury crisis, picked up a knock early on and looked to be in pain for the remainder of the first half, before eventually being replaced at the break.
After the match, Arteta explained (via the club's official website) that Saka had tried to carry on, but the decision was made to replace him as it was clear he was struggling.
"He had a knock in his knee and his hip, so we will see," Arteta said. "
It certainly comes as a huge blow for Arsenal. The Gunners are without summer signing Kieran Tierney, who fractured his shoulder and is expected to be sidelined until March, while backup Sead Kolašinac failed a late fitness test ahead of the game.
For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min