Mikel Arteta Provides Bukayo Saka Injury Update After Burnley Stalemate

​Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed winger Bukayo Saka is set for further tests after being forced off at half-time during Sunday's 0-0 draw with Burnley.

The 18-year-old, who has been filling in at left-back to help Arteta cope with a defensive injury crisis, picked up a knock early on and looked to be in pain for the remainder of the first half, before eventually being replaced at the break.

After the match, Arteta explained (via the club's ​official website) that Saka had tried to carry on, but the decision was made to replace him as it was clear he was struggling.

"He had a knock in his knee and his hip, so we will see," Arteta said. " He's been a threat for us and in the way we planned the game, we thought we could exploit them with him and he did really well when he was fit.





"I think in the last ten or 15 minutes he was carrying his injury. We decided to substitute him because he wasn't feeling good, so tomorrow we will know how he is."





As noted by ​football.london , Saka was spotted limping on to the team bus after the match, and he looked to be in real discomfort.





It certainly comes as a huge blow for Arsenal. The Gunners are without summer signing Kieran Tierney, who fractured his shoulder and is expected to be sidelined until March, while backup Sead Kolašinac failed a late fitness test ahead of the game.

With no other options available, midfielder Granit Xhaka became a makeshift left-back on Sunday, so ​Arsenal will certainly be eager to see Saka return as soon as possible.





The Gunners will now head off on their winter break, which will give both Saka and Kolašinac another two weeks to make a full recovery ahead of the visit of ​Newcastle United on 16 February.

